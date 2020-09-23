Milder temperatures, smoke-filtered sunshine, and showers will be the late week weather story.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The deep upper level trough which ushered in chilly conditions early this week has moved off the coast this (Wednesday) morning. That’s beneficial to Fredericksburg in at least two ways, the first of which is that the trough steered Hurricane Teddy away from the East Coast. That storm - now classified as post-tropical – is pounding Nova Scotia with 60 mph winds and plenty of rain this morning.

The second benefit of the trough’s exit is that surface high pressure has slid south, paving the way for more September-like temperatures to enter Fredericksburg and vicinity. Local thermometers will climb back to the 80 degree (F) mark this afternoon. However, today’s cloudless skies will feature hazy sunshine as smoke from the West Coast wildfires has again been transported high overhead via the jet stream (left graphic panel). That may make for a very colorful sunset this evening.

Thursday’s skies will be cloudy thanks to the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta. Temperatures tomorrow will still approach late September averages with highs topping out in the upper 70s. However, the potential for a rare 2020 rain-free week has vanished as Beta’s moisture will bring showers Thursday evening. The right graphic panel shows the projected path of the core of that moisture with light showers just brushing the Fredericksburg area.

Friday doesn’t look like a complete washout at this point with less than a quarter-inch of rainfall expected in and around Fredericksburg. The final day of the work week may even see a few peeks of sunshine ahead of a mostly dry weekend. Meanwhile, the tropical Atlantic actually looks quiet for the next few days, giving the hurricane tracking community a breather!