Cadets and midshipmen from four of the nation's five military service academies duked it out on Saturday, not on a field or court, but on a tree-lined trail in King George County.

After 13.2 miles and about 75 minutes of running, give or take a few seconds, the Falcons from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs soared to victory during a half-marathon on the Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail.

The flyers-to-be were led by Daniel Hanna, an 18-year-old freshman who finished first among academy members with a time of 1:13:21 and second in the overall race.

"I wasn't expecting this, there are a lot of great runners here," Hanna said. "It was an honor to run with everyone."

The competition marked the first time the cadets and midshipmen participated in the popular half-marathon, said Jim Lynch, president of the Friends of the Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail.

The Friends voluntarily maintain the trail, including regularly picking up branches that fall from the trail's tunnel of trees. On Saturday, group members also offered the 221 runners, which included 65 representatives from service academies, everything from free beer, courtesy of 6 Bears and a Goat Brewing Co. of Stafford County, to steaming hot cups of soup.

The service academy members who ran Saturday are part of marathon running clubs, not school-sanctioned teams, and don't get many chances to compete against each other.

Midshipman Joe Chase of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis was looking for an event that might involve the other teams, including from the Air Force, U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, and U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York.

The Dahlgren race fit the bill, he said.

"This is perfect, kind of a warmup for Boston (marathon), but also like a cool race, a really cool atmosphere to bring everybody together," Chase said.

On Saturday morning, the accent was on "cool" as temperatures hovered in the low 30s. Most runners wore long-sleeved shirts and running pants, but a few donned silky shorts that fluttered in the chilly breeze.

Spectators rooting for Army didn't mind.

"Any temperature's a good temperature to beat Navy," said Brian Poe who, with his wife, Amy, came from Lorton to cheer on their son, Andrew.

As it turned out, the Navy runners finished second in the team competition behind Air Force and followed by Army and Coast Guard. For the event, Arsenal Events added the times of the top four males and two females for each team's total.

"Just like golf, the lowest score wins," said Kristen Loescher, Arsenal's owner.

Arsenal provided results for the entire field of 221 participants then another set for academy participants only. Brian Flynn of Ashland, a 39-year-old who holds the course record at the Fredericksburg Blue and Gray Marathon, was the top winner with a time of 1:11:45.

"It’s fun to still know you can beat people less than half your age," he said Saturday afternoon, after he finished the event and raced home to be on daddy duty as promised.

After Chase, a sophomore at the Naval Academy, picked the Dahlgren event as a competition for the academy running clothes, he asked Loescher if Arsenal might be able to help with the entry fees. The clubs don't have much of a budget, he said, and most of the teams had already allocated this year's money.

Loescher made some calls, and together, King George County and SimVentions provided 50 free bibs.

"We were super grateful for that," Chase said.

The midshipman was well aware of the trail's proximity to Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, named after Rear Admiral John A. Dahlgren, a naval ordnance innovator and commander during the Civil War.

The night before the race, the Navy team hosted a pasta party at their academy and invited their fellow military-minded runners. They gathered at Dahlgren Hall which is "just a good place to host things," Chase said.

Then, they gathered again, Saturday, at the head of the Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail.

"It’s really cool to be running a service academy race on the Dahlgren trail with all the history nearby," he said.

Race results are available online at arsenal-events.com/ under Dahlgren half marathon.