SUICIDE RATES

The suicide rate among active duty military members dropped 15% from 2020 to 2021, according to a U.S. Department of Defense report released in October.

While Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said the decrease is encouraging, he also said "we recognize we have more work to do."

There were 582 suicides among military members in 2020 and 519 in 2021, according to the report. The 2021 rate reflects 28.7 deaths per 100,000 people.

Even with the decrease, the number of suicides is still staggering, according to a June 2022 article published by the United Service Organizations. Officials started keeping records of military suicides after 9/11 and determined that 30,177 active duty personnel and veterans who served after 9/11 died by suicide between 2001 and 2021, according to research by the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs. That's four times higher than deaths caused by combat.

There's not as much data on the number of suicides by military spouses or dependents. In 2019, the Pentagon released its first report on military family suicides and the Defense department said 123 spouses and 63 children took their own lives in 2017. At the time, the rate of suicide among spouses was less than half of that for the general population, according to the report.

—Cathy Dyson