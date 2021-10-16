Military vet launches STEM program for Fredericksburg-area youth

Retired military veteran David Stover of Stafford County recently launched his Fredericksburg Future Kings program to educate youth in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Stover spent the first 20 years and nine months of his career in the Air Force before retiring from the military in August 2001. He worked as a government contractor before becoming a civilian government employee.

Education is important to Stover, who earned a bachelor’s degree in information systems from Troy State University and a master’s in computer science from Webster University.

He’s been involved in a number of mentoring programs, including Big Brother Big Sister, the Military Youth Program, and Boys and Girls Club. A married father of two with two grandchildren, Stover also was involved with the Falmouth Tide youth football team from 2010 to 2013.

“I started the FFK program because I know the youth needs mentors to help educate them and assist them with life goals,” Stover said. “I grew up in group homes and foster homes, and I was lucky to have a coach mentor me throughout school,” he said.

The FFK program started Sept. 11 and currently has 10 students. It offers training in drone engineering, college preparation, financial management, etiquette and mental health.