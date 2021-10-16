Military vet launches STEM program for Fredericksburg-area youth

Retired military veteran David Stover of Stafford County recently launched his Fredericksburg Future Kings program to educate youth in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Stover spent the first 20 years and nine months of his career in the Air Force before retiring from the military in August 2001. He worked as a government contractor before becoming a civilian government employee.
Education is important to Stover, who earned a bachelor’s degree in information systems from Troy State University and a master’s in computer science from Webster University.
He’s been involved in a number of mentoring programs, including Big Brother Big Sister, the Military Youth Program, and Boys and Girls Club. A married father of two with two grandchildren, Stover also was involved with the Falmouth Tide youth football team from 2010 to 2013.
“I started the FFK program because I know the youth needs mentors to help educate them and assist them with life goals,” Stover said. “I grew up in group homes and foster homes, and I was lucky to have a coach mentor me throughout school,” he said.
The FFK program started Sept. 11 and currently has 10 students. It offers training in drone engineering, college preparation, financial management, etiquette and mental health.
Sessions are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every other Saturday at the Fredericksburg campus of Germanna Community College and are open to youth in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania, King George, Culpeper, Stafford and Orange counties.
Registration is $100 and Stover said he relies on donations and volunteers to make the program successful.
He credits Arik King of Future Kings in Woodbridge for encouraging him to start a similar program here and Virginia Aviation Board Chairman Rod Hall, FFK education director Susan Williams and volunteers Ceresh Perry and James Jones for their support.
“We are currently targeting African American and Hispanic youth from underserved communities, but we turn no one away if interested in the program. Age-appropriate STEM instructions will be taught in efforts of motivating young men and women from grades 6 to 12,” Stover said.
“It’s a year-round program that helps the youth with everyday issues. The students will go on college tours and attend STEM camps at the end of the year, which are free to the members of FFK. Next year, with support from the community, I will be able to add cybersecurity to the FFK program here in Fredericksburg.”