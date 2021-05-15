 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Millions of dollars more in COVID relief funds coming to Fredericksburg area governments
0 comments

Millions of dollars more in COVID relief funds coming to Fredericksburg area governments

{{featured_button_text}}

Fredericksburg-area governments are getting over $100 million more in federal stimulus funds to help them get back on track as the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine last week announced billions of dollars would be coming to Virginia in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Stafford County will receive the largest amount at close to $29.7 million, followed by Spotsylvania County at nearly $26.5 million.

Fredericksburg is slated to get nearly $10.8 million, Caroline County almost $6 million and King George County $5.2 million. Allocations to others localities in region include $13.8 million to Fauquier County, $10.2 million to Culpeper County, almost $7.2 million to Orange County and $3.5 million to Westmoreland County.

The announcement from the senators said the funds will allow the state and localities to “recover from the economic harm of COVID, promote public health, invest in broadband, make up for lost revenue, and address many of the other impacts of the pandemic.”

The state government will receive nearly $4.3 billion from the fund established by the American Rescue Plan Act. Approximately $2.9 billion more will be allocated to regional municipalities across the state.

Local officials said they were waiting on guidance from the Treasury Department before deciding how to spend the money. Stafford officials said a public hearing is planned in June to discuss the allocation of the funds.

A Stafford news release also reported allocations for non-entitlement areas will soon be released and provide an additional $633 million in relief to Virginia cities and towns. Tribal governments will receive their allocations after submitting requests for funding to the U.S. Dept. of the Treasury. Eligible state, city, and county governments may now request their allocation through the same department.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

Local distribution of recovery funds

• Fredericksburg: $10,782,747

• Caroline County: $5,967,971

• Culpeper County: $10,217,905

• Fauquier County: $13,834,039

• King George County: $5,212,578

• Orange County: $7,196,722

• Spotsylvania County: $26,458,167

• Stafford County: $29,695,536

• Westmoreland County: $3,499,203

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel strike in Gaza destroys building with AP, other media

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

I spent 23 years in the Navy in media relations and as a reporter. Prior to coming to The Free Lance-Star in 2019, I volunteered with a local non-profit that helps formerly incarcerated people transition back into society. I'm also an avid motorcyclist.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert