Millions of dollars more in COVID relief funds coming to Fredericksburg area governments

Fredericksburg-area governments are getting over $100 million more in federal stimulus funds to help them get back on track as the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine last week announced billions of dollars would be coming to Virginia in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Stafford County will receive the largest amount at close to $29.7 million, followed by Spotsylvania County at nearly $26.5 million.

Fredericksburg is slated to get nearly $10.8 million, Caroline County almost $6 million and King George County $5.2 million. Allocations to others localities in region include $13.8 million to Fauquier County, $10.2 million to Culpeper County, almost $7.2 million to Orange County and $3.5 million to Westmoreland County.

The announcement from the senators said the funds will allow the state and localities to “recover from the economic harm of COVID, promote public health, invest in broadband, make up for lost revenue, and address many of the other impacts of the pandemic.”

The state government will receive nearly $4.3 billion from the fund established by the American Rescue Plan Act. Approximately $2.9 billion more will be allocated to regional municipalities across the state.