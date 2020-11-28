Mixed-use Bowman project moves forward in Spotsylvania

One of the buildings is the former Sylvania cellophane manufacturing plant, which was a major employer in the area for more than four decades until it closed in 1978.

The developer offered proffers aimed at road and utility upgrades in the area and has also agreed to additional proffers requested by the county.

The proposal calls for the project to be built in three phases. The first phase would include renovations of two buildings. One building, the largest of the three, will have up to 248 apartments and a 145-space parking garage. The other building in the first phase will have up to 10 apartments and 5,000 square feet of commercial space.

The second phase would involve the renovation of the third building, which will have 100 apartments, 5,000 square feet of commercial space and a 39-space parking garage. The third phase calls for a news building with 167 apartments and 4,000 square feet of commercial space.

The proposal calls for permitting and construction for the first phase to begin in January, if approved, with both buildings being ready in January 2024. The final phase would be completed in 2028.

Monument has agreed to proffers, including $130,000 for school and public safety impacts and $1 million for road improvements.