Mixed-use Bowman project moves forward in Spotsylvania

A proposed mixed-use project for the Spotsylvania Industrial Park is getting closer to becoming a reality.
Earlier this month, the Spotsylvania County Planning Commission held a public hearing on the proposal and then recommended supervisors approve the plan to convert a section of the industrial park into a mix of apartments, offices and businesses.
The plan calls for building up to 525 apartments and a minimum of 14,000 square feet of commercial space in the industrial complex, also known as the Bowman Center, off State Route 2 and U.S. 17 in Spotsylvania, just outside of Fredericksburg.
Most of the apartments will have one bedroom. Plans call for 76 two-bedroom apartments.
The developer, Richmond-based Monumental Cos., needs the Board of Supervisors to approve a rezoning from industrial to mixed use for the project. Supervisors are expected to discuss it at their Dec. 8 board meeting.
Planning Commission members praised the project as a good combination of preserving a historic area while also revitalizing the industrial park, where there is a mix of businesses and vacant properties.
Monumental has a background in developing similar industrial and historic areas in Richmond and Norfolk. The project calls for renovating three buildings and constructing one new structure, according to a county staff presentation.
One of the buildings is the former Sylvania cellophane manufacturing plant, which was a major employer in the area for more than four decades until it closed in 1978.
The developer offered proffers aimed at road and utility upgrades in the area and has also agreed to additional proffers requested by the county.
The proposal calls for the project to be built in three phases. The first phase would include renovations of two buildings. One building, the largest of the three, will have up to 248 apartments and a 145-space parking garage. The other building in the first phase will have up to 10 apartments and 5,000 square feet of commercial space.
The second phase would involve the renovation of the third building, which will have 100 apartments, 5,000 square feet of commercial space and a 39-space parking garage. The third phase calls for a news building with 167 apartments and 4,000 square feet of commercial space.
The proposal calls for permitting and construction for the first phase to begin in January, if approved, with both buildings being ready in January 2024. The final phase would be completed in 2028.
Monument has agreed to proffers, including $130,000 for school and public safety impacts and $1 million for road improvements.
One concern about the project is whether the surrounding roads can handle the traffic. The developer’s transportation analysis found the project would add 3,200 vehicles daily to the area.
There are already proposed road improvements for the area. Fredericksburg has a $2 million project to add and extend turn lanes at State Route 2 and U.S. 17 and Lansdowne Road. Spotsylvania hopes to widen State Route 2 and U.S. 17 from the city line to Shannon Airport. The project’s estimated cost is $41 million. The county has $21 million set aside and is seeking the rest through the state’s Smart Scale program.
Monument has agreed to pay for improvements at Joseph Mills Drive, the one access point to the industrial complex.
The county also is considering adding a second access to the industrial park, at the State Route 2/U.S. 17 intersection with Lansdowne Road.
Paul Agnello, with the county’s transportation department, told the Planning Commission that Monument’s $1 million proffer would likely go toward the second access project. He added that the project would cost an estimated $2.2 million. As part of that project, the developer also would have to cover other improvements at the access.
Local attorney Charlie Payne, who represents Monumental, said the development is geared toward a young-adult demographic. He told the Planning Commission the lower levels of the apartment buildings would likely have mostly restaurants and breweries. The plans call for a plaza area that would include a dog park and swimming pool.
According to the staff report, the developer’s analysis projected nearly $793,000 in annual tax revenue due to the development, more than double the county’s estimate of $375,850.
The staff report said the project likely would lead to more similar growth in the industrial park and the surrounding area. Payne noted in his presentation that the project would increase the property value from the current $3.7 million to $69 million.
Monument has already laid some initial groundwork by getting the industrial park added to the Virginia Landmarks Register. One of the buildings Monument will renovate used to be home to the Sylvania and FMC plant where cellophane was manufactured from 1930 until 1978. The historic designation likely will generate tax breaks for the project.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
