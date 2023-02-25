People who live and work near Naval Support Facility Dahlgren in King George County are used to what officials describe as the "sound of freedom," regular booms and blasts that are a result of testing warfare systems for the 21st century.

Those sounds are expected to be louder than normal from 10–11 a.m. Monday. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal detachment at Dahlgren plans a detonation that may produce a loud noise in communities around the base.

The action is a controlled detonation and part of a routine disposal program, according to a news release. More information is available from the Naval Support Activity South Potomac Public Affairs Office at 540/284-0129.

—Cathy Dyson