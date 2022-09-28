Monkeypox questions continue as local area records five infections

As monkeypox cases fall across the state and nation, Fredericksburg-area residents continue to call local health departments for information about testing and vaccines.

“If you are concerned that you may have monkeypox, we encourage you to give us a call (and) we will walk through a series of screening questions over the phone,” said Allison Balmes–John, public information officer for the Rappahannock Area Health District. “If it is determined that you should be tested, we can get you in quite quickly, within 24–48 hours.”

Anyone with questions can call the local health district at 540/899-4797 or check the state website at vdh.virginia.gov/monkeypox.

This week, the Virginia Department of Health announced expansion of vaccination eligibility to include people of any gender or sexual orientation living with HIV/AIDS or who have been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection in the past three months, according to a news release.

Virginia has had 478 cases and 21 hospitalizations associated with monkeypox, a viral disease that’s part of the same family as smallpox. While monkeypox is rare and usually resolves without treatment, it’s also contagious. State health officials say it’s spread by close contact with an infected person, including touching skin lesions, bodily fluids, clothing or linens that have been in contact with an infected person or during prolonged, face-to-face contact.

Five people in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, have been infected with monkeypox, according to state data. The health district has administered 44 vaccines, Balmes–John said.

The majority of monkeypox cases have occurred in the Northern Virginia area. There have been 252 cases in the health districts that include Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William, according to the state. All but 22 of the 478 people infected have been men, and more than 92% of those sickened are in their 20s, 30s and 40s, according to state data.

While the majority of cases have involved men, anyone in Virginia, regardless of gender or sexual orientation, is eligible for the vaccines if they meet one or more of the following criteria:

Have had anonymous or multiple (more than one) sexual partners in the past two weeks.

Are sex workers or staff at establishments or events where sexual activity occurs.

Have HIV/AIDS.

Have been diagnosed with any sexually transmitted infection in the past three months.

“Many of those affected in the current global outbreak are gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men,” states the Virginia Department of Health. “While this level of monkeypox activity is unexpected, the risk to the general population is low.”

The state also notes that anyone, regardless of gender or sexual orientation, can get monkeypox if they have close contact with someone with the illness. The highest risk activity currently is having sex with multiple or anonymous partners and VDH says avoiding these activities “greatly reduces one’s risk of catching or spreading monkeypox.”

State health officials also point out that monkeypox does not spread from person to person by walking past someone who is infected or through casual conversation with them.

“Because we are still learning about the vaccine’s effectiveness in the current outbreak, vaccinated individuals should continue to take steps to protect themselves from infection,” the state reported.

Initial symptoms often include flu-like symptoms, such as fever, headache, muscle aches and swollen lymph nodes, followed by skin lesions. However, some people have a rash without other symptoms.

Although the majority of cases don’t require hospitalization, the rash can be painful. Anyone with a rash that resembles monkeypox is encouraged to talk to their health care provider about testing.

Nationwide, more than 25,340 Americans have been infected with monkeypox since May. Cases have been reported in all 50 states and there’s been one death from the infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.