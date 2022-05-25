Montpelier Foundation board chooses new leaders for presidential home

James Madison’s Montpelier has new leaders, raising hopes the fourth U.S. president’s plantation will resume its work to share “whole-truth history” about the American past.

The leadership change appears to end a tumultuous two years that saw the Montpelier Foundation’s leaders intimidate the Virginia historic site’s professional staff and break its promise to share governance equally with the Montpelier Descendants Committee.

On Monday, the foundation’s board of directors—with 11 new members nominated by the Descendants Committee—appointed the committee’s elected leader, Orange County native James French, as the board’s chair.

Elizabeth Chew, the foundation’s former executive vice president and chief curator, was named interim president and CEO of the 2,650-acre museum and natural history preserve.

The board accepted the resignation of President and CEO Roy F. Young II. He had served at Montpelier since April 2020.

On April 18, Young fired Chew and other key staff members after they criticized the foundation for barring Madison slave descendants from having an equal say in running the site.

On Wednesday, The Montpelier Foundation board of directors announced actions to restore the reputation and strengthen the finances of the presidential plantation and museum.

French’s election as chair culminates a yearlong effort to achieve the milestone of “structural parity” in Montpelier’s governance. On May 16, the board named 11 new directors identified by the site’s descendant community to join three earlier appointees, including French.

The delay in achieving parity by including more members of the Descendants Committee caused concern among some of Montpelier’s staff, visitors, donors and program partners. The new board “seeks to quickly allay through changes in leadership” those concerns, the foundation said in a statement.

First, the board announced James French’s election as chairperson. A banking and technology executive whose ancestral home is near Montpelier, he is starting his second term on the foundation board.

French had concluded his role as first chairman of the Montpelier Descendants Committee, a 300-member organization that includes descendants of those enslaved by the Madisons or on plantations in the region.

As co-chairs, the board elected Stephanie Meeks, former CEO and president of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and Hasan Kwame Jeffries, a civil rights scholar and public historian.

The board elected Joshua D. Rothman, a scholar of American slavery, as secretary, and Peter McHugh, a retired travel industry executive, as treasurer.