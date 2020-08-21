Montpelier Hunt Races are canceled

By ROB HEDELT

THE FREE LANCE-STAR

This fall’s Montpelier Hunt Races are the latest event in the region to be canceled because of the coronavirus.

Roy F. Young II, president and CEO of the Montpelier Foundation, said Friday that the Montpelier Hunt Races, co-hosted by The Montpelier Steeplechase and Equestrian Foundation and The Montpelier Foundation, set to be held in November this fall, have been canceled.

Said Young: “The safety of our visitors and staff were at the forefront of our minds … Ultimately, the decision was made that it would not be feasible to run the race even for a small number of spectators while adhering to the COVID-19 restrictions.

The chief executive of the group that oversees the estate of James and Dolley Madison said the event will be missed, but that he and the organization look forward to crafting a new-and-improved hybrid of in-person and virtual experiences for the Montpelier Hunt Races in 2021.

