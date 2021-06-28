Montpelier shares power with enslaved people's descendants

“The Montpelier board of directors and the MDC have shown critical leadership in creating equitable governance of a site that is not only the ancestral home of James Madison, but also of hundreds of people enslaved by the Madison family,” Edmondson said. “The National Trust strongly supported this proposal, and we worked with both parties over the past year to achieve this new level of partnership. We commend both The Montpelier Foundation and the Montpelier Descendants Committee for working together to achieve this breakthrough.”

The vote on bylaws came during the week of Juneteenth, and followed a May 27 resolution saying the foundation board “affirms its commitment to collaborate with the Montpelier Descendants Committee to achieve structural parity with descendants at all levels of the organization.”

Montpelier President and CEO Roy Young praised the “difficult yet important work” by the board and committee.

“The May 27 resolution and bylaws vote were crucial steps forward and a substantive commitment to our partnership,” Young said. “[W]e look forward to future conversations with MDC to find ways to increase our collaborations and contribute to our ‘Whole Truth History’ as a site of former enslavement, a presidential plantation, and the place the United States Constitution was conceived.”