The Montross Historic District in Westmoreland County is among 10 historic sites added to the Virginia Landmarks Register.

The commonwealth’s Board of Historic Resources approved the new Virginia Landmarks Register listings during its quarterly public meeting last week. A news release noted the impact of commerce on the state's historic districts and towns, such as Montross.

The Montross Historic District is made up of about 170 acres and a significant concentration of historic architectural resources along State Route 3 in the town, which was established as the Westmoreland County seat of government in the 1680s, according to the VLR listing.

The heart of the district consists of the early 20th-century courthouse and court green, which stand on the site of the former Colonial-era courthouse erected about 1685.

The district's historic architectural resources, including government and commercial buildings, homes, schools and churches, mostly date to the early 20th century.

The courthouse was first built in 1900 and remodeled in 1936, while the former jail was constructed in 1911. The Inn at Montross/Spence’s Tavern, which dates to the 19th century, is the oldest resource in the district, according to the VLR.

The former courthouse square is the site of several military memorial markers and the “Virginia Presidents’ Garden,” designed about 1940 by noted landscape architect Charles Freeman Gillette of Richmond.

The district’s buildings reflect assorted architectural styles and, "together these historic resources represent the development of the Town of Montross from a small, but vibrant, courthouse village to an important commercial and transportation hub on Virginia’s Northern Neck," according to the state listing.