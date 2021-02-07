MORAL SUPPORT: Caroline High School effort aids health care workers

When Megyn McCoy, a junior at Caroline High School, saw a recent newspaper story about fatigued frontline workers in need of moral support, she helped put a plan in place.

With other members of the school’s Beta Club, a national service group, Megyn organized an effort to pack about 40 goodie bags for health care workers at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. The canvas bags included snacks, hand sanitizers, lotion and handmade cards the students designed, either while working from home or at the school.

“We are excited to do this for health care workers and hope they know that they are appreciated,” she said.