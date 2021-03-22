More charges filed against five suspects in 2019 triple slaying in Spotsylvania

The five Philadelphia men charged in connection with a 2019 triple homicide in Spotsylvania County are now facing a slew of new charges.

Hugh Cameron Green, 31, Durward Anthony Allen, 29, Montel Jaleek Wilson, 28, James Christopher Myers, 36, and Jamal Bailey, 32, were already charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder. The charges stem from the May 2019 slayings of three people inside a home in the 8300 block of Arlene Drive in Spotsylvania.

All five were directly indicted last week by a Spotsylvania grand jury on 15 additional felony charges, including robbery and multiple counts of felony murder, abduction with the intent to extort, conspiracy, child abuse and child cruelty. Three of the new charges also carry potential life sentences.

Michael Coleman, 39, Rachel Ozuna, 34, and Kyrrus Ozuna, 14, were all found with their throats slashed inside the home. Kyrrus’ father made the grisly discovery when he went to the home after being unable to contact his son, authorities said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A toddler and the infant son of the adult victims were found unattended in the home. They had not been physically harmed, but apparently had been alone for an unknown period of time.