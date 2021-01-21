More companies offering vaccine-based bonuses, incentives

“It’s a prime example of, if you have money, you can get what you want when you want, and if you don’t have money,” Miller stated in an email, “then get in line with everyone else and cross your fingers that you will get your vaccine shot before you catch COVID.”

The campaign is part of a growing effort to encourage more people to get vaccinated—even as supplies can’t meet the demand and those age 65 and older are anxiously awaiting their chance in line.

More than 33,000 seniors, along with other essential workers in tier 1b living in the Rappahannock Area Health District are waiting for callbacks and appointments. They’ve eagerly signed up to register their interest—just as states discover they’re not getting as many vaccines as promised from the federal government.

“We share the community’s disappointment that vaccine supplies are limited,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district. “After 10 months of the pandemic, our staff are energized to provide the vaccine, just as we know the community is anxious to roll up their sleeves and receive it. We ask for patience as we gather more information about how much vaccine we can anticipate in the weeks to come.”