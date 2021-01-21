More companies offering vaccine-based bonuses, incentives

Hospitals and health care systems are doing it for their workers.
So are groceries and bargain stores. Even the Virginia Department of Corrections is offering incentives to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by giving inmates phone credits, email stamps and snack packs from the commissary.
Chancellor’s Village has put its own twist on the situation by making the vaccine the reward. Anyone who pays for a new rental at the Spotsylvania County assisted living facility can get a vaccine if they “take possession” of the apartment at least five days before a scheduled immunization clinic, said Kristen Hansen, executive director.
The deal, which also includes half off the community fee, has attracted some interest, she said.
“The reality is seniors are in the highest-risk category, and COVID-19 hits them so hard,” she said, adding the vaccine is “extremely important. There’s a large need for it.”
Chancellor’s Village had two vaccination clinics planned in February and March but learned on Thursday those dates have been pushed up to Jan. 27 and Feb. 17. Staff and residents will be vaccinated as part of a federal contract with Walgreens and CVS Health.
Emailer K. Miller called Chancellor’s Village’s efforts to barter a vaccine for an apartment lease “repugnant.”
“It’s a prime example of, if you have money, you can get what you want when you want, and if you don’t have money,” Miller stated in an email, “then get in line with everyone else and cross your fingers that you will get your vaccine shot before you catch COVID.”
The campaign is part of a growing effort to encourage more people to get vaccinated—even as supplies can’t meet the demand and those age 65 and older are anxiously awaiting their chance in line.
More than 33,000 seniors, along with other essential workers in tier 1b living in the Rappahannock Area Health District are waiting for callbacks and appointments. They’ve eagerly signed up to register their interest—just as states discover they’re not getting as many vaccines as promised from the federal government.
“We share the community’s disappointment that vaccine supplies are limited,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district. “After 10 months of the pandemic, our staff are energized to provide the vaccine, just as we know the community is anxious to roll up their sleeves and receive it. We ask for patience as we gather more information about how much vaccine we can anticipate in the weeks to come.”
While the older set is practically pleading for the vaccine, businesses, including those in health care, are doing the same in terms of encouraging their workers to get inoculated.
Mary Washington Healthcare is offering a $500 bonus to each staff member who gets vaccinated, and Chancellor’s Village is giving its workers a paid day off for each dose of the two-part vaccine that staff members get.
An earlier survey suggested at least 80 percent of Chancellor’s Village staff would get vaccinated, and Hansen hoped the rate would increase.
“If they’re not comfortable taking the vaccine, we don’t want them to feel pushed,” she said. “But we’ve done several in-house sessions on the benefits of the vaccine and why they shouldn’t be concerned about taking it. They should be more concerned about not taking it.”
COVID-19 has been particularly lethal among older people, especially those in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Health officials estimate about 40 percent of the nation’s 406,000 virus deaths have happened in such centers.
Locally, almost nine of every 10 deaths have been among residents 60 and older. And it’s not like those in the oldest group—age 80-plus—are getting infected at higher rates than younger people. They represent the smallest age group to get the virus.
More children under 9 have tested positive for the disease than the oldest seniors by a rate of 796 cases to 561 cases in the local health district.
But one of every four local residents, age 80-plus, who gets COVID-19 ends up in the hospital. More than half of those in the oldest age group who are hospitalized, or 71 of 144 people, have died there.
COVID-19 spreads quickly any place where people share close space—and air—and that’s why the Virginia Department of Corrections is encouraging inmates, along with staff, to get vaccinated. Inmates will start getting incentive packs, with phone and email credits along with commissary snacks, in early March, according to the VADOC.
As of Friday, 648 inmates and 1,177 staff in state correctional facilities had been vaccinated, according to the VADOC website.
To date, 52 inmates and three jail workers have died from the virus. There are about 800 active infections in state jails, out of more than 8,400 cases among staff and inmates since the pandemic began.
Those whose work in convenience stores, groceries and discount markets puts them in direct contact with others also are being encouraged—through bonuses or paid time off—to get vaccinated. Dollar General was one of the first to announce that its hourly employees would get four hours for rolling up their sleeves.
The discount grocery chain, Aldi, is offering the same: two hours for each dose of the shot that workers receive. Lidl is giving a $200 bonus to employees who get fully immunized.
An internal survey taken by Lidl suggested almost 8 of 10 workers planned to get the vaccine as soon as it became available.
In the wake of public criticism, a Richmond-based business has reversed course on a planned clinic that would have vaccinated several hundred people who were not technically eligible.
Chris Shockley, president of the Virginia Credit Union, told employees Thursday “there are others in our community who need to receive the vaccine ahead of our employees, so we are adjusting our rollout.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425