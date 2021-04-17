More COVID-19 vaccines available in Fredericksburg area as eligibility expands

Karen Duckett was glad her husband, Timothy, was vaccinated in March because he has pre-existing health conditions—including three bouts with cancer—and has continued his work in auto sales throughout the pandemic.
She thought it would be a different story for herself. She’s 56, works from her Stafford County home and “wanted everyone else who needed the vaccine more than I did to be able to go first.”
Duckett had registered through the state health department, then was surprised when a relative mentioned last week that Mary Washington Healthcare has vaccines available. Duckett registered on the MWHC site and, within the hour, scheduled an appointment for the next day.
“Wow! What I thought would be a long haul was suddenly happening the next day,” she wrote excitedly in an email. “I am so grateful and relieved. I feel like, Whew! I made it.”
The Stafford woman probably isn’t the first person to get a little teary-eyed at the prospect of resuming some sense of normalcy. She’s looking forward to full immunity from the vaccines by late next month and seeing friends and family at her nephew’s third birthday party.
“And that’s just the beginning,” she wrote. “Woo-hoo! Party time!”
While Sunday, April 18, marks Virginia’s official shift into the second phase of its rollout—offering the vaccine to anyone age 16 and over who wants it—health districts in the Fredericksburg area made the switch earlier this month.
With that switch has come more opportunities for vaccines than ever before. Mary Washington Healthcare is sending out press releases, inviting people to sign up for appointments at the Fick Conference Center on the campus of Mary Washington Hospital. That’s in stark contrast to what happened in late January, when so many people tried to get on the MWHC website, the system crashed, and all appointments were then scheduled through the Rappahannock Area Health District for a while.
MWHC has reopened its registration system at marywashingtonhealthcare.com.
An announcement last week for veterans from the Central VA Health Care System, which includes the Fredericksburg area, said there’s a plentiful supply of vaccines for veterans, spouses and caregivers. Shots are available from more and more pharmacies and doctors’ offices, and the opportunities put the Fredericksburg region in a good place, said Lisa Henry, MWHC’s marketing director.
“I hope it is a sign that everyone has access to the vaccine in a convenient location,” she said. “We are encouraged, and if interest wanes, that is truly a sign that vaccine access is no longer a barrier.”
But Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccination coordinator, wonders about continued interest in the vaccine. The heaviest demand came from the first few groups who were eligible—older adults, people with underlying health issues and certain essential workers. Now that everyone in the general public is eligible, Avula said there hasn’t been the expected “flood of interest.”
“In many communities that have moved to phase 2, they’re actually not seeing the demand we expected to see,” Avula said during a press briefing last week. “Is it marketing or interest? Are people not aware they’re eligible or is it that the demand is truly dropping off?”
He said the trend could be seen in almost every part of the state except around three of the most densely populated areas that surround the Fredericksburg region: Northern Virginia, Richmond and Charlottesville and their suburbs.
More than 5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Virginia, with almost 40 percent of the adult population getting at least one shot, according to the state. One in five Virginians is fully vaccinated, Gov. Ralph Northam declared in a press release Friday.
The totals don’t include almost 300,000 doses given to state residents by federal agencies such as the Department of Defense, Bureau of Prisons, Indian Health Service and Veterans Administration, according to the state.
Avula had hoped the numbers might be higher after the first phase.
“There’s less low-hanging fruit than we thought, and getting more people vaccinated is going to take much more of a ground game,” Avula said.
That “ground game” involves going out to communities to sign up people for appointments—instead of them going to the state’s registration system—and holding smaller vaccine clinics in more remote areas.
Officials in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, have done both.
They set up a booth April 11 on the opening day of Long Family Markets in North Stafford and helped about 30 people make appointments for vaccines, said Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist. Some of those who came by the farmers market off Garrisonville Road weren’t native English speakers and others didn’t understand the process or weren’t sure if they had registered in the right place, she said.
Officials have two more events planned this month: the Dawn branch of the Caroline County Library, 31046 Richmond Tnpk., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 22; and the Holbert Building in Spotsylvania, 9104 Courthouse Rd., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 27.
Both events are designed to help people with limited or no internet access and those who may have had trouble navigating the state’s online registration system. But officials won’t turn away anyone who wants to make a vaccine appointment, Chamberlin said.
Or anyone who wants to share information about their own experience. When people realized the people in the booth were from the health district, “there was all kinds of cheering and clapping,” Chamberlin said. “It was nice.”
More than seven of every 10 adults age 65 and over in the Rappahannock Area Health District have been vaccinated, according to health officials. Older adults remain a priority, and those who are interested in appointments can contact the local call center at 540/899-4797. Press 0 to speak to a local operator.
Likewise, any essential workers who were eligible earlier but weren’t vaccinated will be given priority.
Because the local health district has expanded its staff and gotten through the first phase of vaccinations, officials are able to focus more attention on outreach. Last week, a team visited the M.C. Dean facility in Ruther Glen to answer questions from staff and schedule appointments. Any businesses interested in having a similar presentation can email rappahannockareahd@gmail.com.
In addition to its ongoing local clinics, the RAHD is expanding to offer drive-thru vaccination events at larger facilities. The first one is Monday, April 26, at Dominion Raceway & Entertainment in Spotsylvania. Officials expect to vaccinate 2,000 people a day there initially and expand to 2,500, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district.
The RAHD is planning at least one more large drive-thru, as well as smaller clinics in remote areas of the district.
While COVID-19 vaccines are becoming more available, they’re not as prevalent as flu shots—yet—and appointments are still required at all the sites offering shots. Complete information is available in the accompanying chart.
