More COVID-19 vaccines available in Fredericksburg area as eligibility expands

Officials in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, have done both.

They set up a booth April 11 on the opening day of Long Family Markets in North Stafford and helped about 30 people make appointments for vaccines, said Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist. Some of those who came by the farmers market off Garrisonville Road weren’t native English speakers and others didn’t understand the process or weren’t sure if they had registered in the right place, she said.

Officials have two more events planned this month: the Dawn branch of the Caroline County Library, 31046 Richmond Tnpk., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 22; and the Holbert Building in Spotsylvania, 9104 Courthouse Rd., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 27.

Both events are designed to help people with limited or no internet access and those who may have had trouble navigating the state’s online registration system. But officials won’t turn away anyone who wants to make a vaccine appointment, Chamberlin said.

Or anyone who wants to share information about their own experience. When people realized the people in the booth were from the health district, “there was all kinds of cheering and clapping,” Chamberlin said. “It was nice.”