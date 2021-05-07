More Fredericksburg area doctors' offices getting the vaccine

Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, believes many “who may not trust the government” about vaccines will be more apt to listen to a pastor, community leader or doctor.

“Survey after survey shows that it’s your primary care provider that you trust to make health decisions, and we want to give as many people as possible the opportunity to have those discussions with their [providers] and then to get vaccinated if they choose,” he said.

The shift is in addition to the state’s plan to make getting a vaccine as convenient as possible to those who don’t want to wait in line or be bothered with exhaustive preregistration forms. Along with the rest of the state, the Rappahannock Area Health District—which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford—is offering shots without appointments. Anyone interested can walk in—or drive up to a drive-thru event—without registering in advance.

Dozens of pharmacies and grocery stores are offering vaccinations as well, and CVS Health touted last week that its 342 locations across Virginia have open slots “as soon as one hour from time of scheduling,” according to a press release.