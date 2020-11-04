 Skip to main content
More free COVID-19 testing offered
Free drive-thru tests for COVID-19 are coming to locations around the Rappahannock Area Health District, including a park, hospital and elementary school.

The events are sponsored by RAHD in combination with Mary Washington Healthcare as part of a campaign to provide free testing sites at every locality in the health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

Tests are available to those age 16 and older. During the tests, technicians swab the naval cavity of participants to detect an active infection, and results are available in two to three days. Those participating are asked to wear a face covering.

Drive-thru events are planned at the following locations:

Fredericksburg: Dixon Park at 1300 Dixon St. on Friday, Nov. 6, and Friday, Nov. 13, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Preregistration is available for Nov. 6 at redcap.link/DixonPark116 and for Nov. 13 at redcap.link/DixonPark1113.

Caroline County: Bowling Green Elementary School, 17502 New Baltimore Rd., in Milford Bowling Green, on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Preregistration is available at redcap.link/BGE1114.

Spostsylvania County: Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, 4600 Spotsylvania Pkwy., on three Mondays this month and next, from 1-4 p.m. Preregistration for Nov. 16 is available at redcap.link/SpotsyHosp1116; for Nov. 30 at redcap.link/SpotsyHosp1130; and for Dec. 7 at redcap.link/SpotsyHosp127.

Registration forms are available in English and Spanish. Participants also can call 540/899-4797 weekdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425

cdyson@freelancestar.com

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

Since the end of June, Spotsylvania County has had more cases of COVID-19 than the more populous Stafford County, but Stafford is closing the gap.

In the last week alone, Stafford averaged 19 new daily virus cases compared to 13 in Spotsylvania. At points throughout the last four months, Spotsylvania had topped Stafford by more than 100 cases, but as of Wednesday, Spotsylvania had only 37 more, according to state data.

There have been more outbreaks in Spotsylvania nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, which have led to higher case—and death—counts. Spotsylvania has reported 55 deaths associated with the virus compared to 21 in Stafford.

As of Wednesday, there were 41 new cases of COVID-19 in the Rappahannock Area Health District for a cumulative total of 6,404 cases. That included 2,541 cases in Spotsylvania; 2,504 in Stafford; 607 in Fredericksburg; 458 in Caroline County; and 294 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,423 cases in Culpeper County; 1,132 in Fauquier County; 443 in Orange County; and 355 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 1,157 new cases and 11 new deaths on Wednesday for a cumulative total of 185,836 cases and 3,677 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Cathy Dyson

