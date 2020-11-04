More free COVID-19 testing offered

Free drive-thru tests for COVID-19 are coming to locations around the Rappahannock Area Health District, including a park, hospital and elementary school.
The events are sponsored by RAHD in combination with Mary Washington Healthcare as part of a campaign to provide free testing sites at every locality in the health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
Tests are available to those age 16 and older. During the tests, technicians swab the naval cavity of participants to detect an active infection, and results are available in two to three days. Those participating are asked to wear a face covering.
Drive-thru events are planned at the following locations:
Fredericksburg: Dixon Park at 1300 Dixon St. on Friday, Nov. 6, and Friday, Nov. 13, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Preregistration is available for Nov. 6 at redcap.link/DixonPark116 and for Nov. 13 at redcap.link/DixonPark1113.
Caroline County: Bowling Green Elementary School, 17502 New Baltimore Rd., in Milford Bowling Green, on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Preregistration is available at redcap.link/BGE1114.
Spostsylvania County: Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, 4600 Spotsylvania Pkwy., on three Mondays this month and next, from 1-4 p.m. Preregistration for Nov. 16 is available at redcap.link/SpotsyHosp1116; for Nov. 30 at redcap.link/SpotsyHosp1130; and for Dec. 7 at redcap.link/SpotsyHosp127.
Registration forms are available in English and Spanish. Participants also can call 540/899-4797 weekdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
