More free tests offered through December

More tests—and test sites—for COVID-19 are available locally and in Virginia than ever before. That’s part of the reason the state has tested as many as 22,000 people a day in recent weeks, according to Gov. Ralph Northam.

In terms of types, the PCR test, in which the nasal cavity is swabbed and tested for an infection, remains the “gold standard” for reliability, said Dr. Wade Kartchner, director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District. Results typically are available in two to three days.

Rapid antigen tests provide faster results—in some cases as quickly as 15 minutes—but frequently give false results. Kartchner and other health officials say they work best when individuals already have symptoms and want to confirm an infection. For close contacts of those who’ve tested positive, the rapid tests work best about five days after exposure.

Rappahannock Area Health District officials are encouraging testing, before and after holiday gatherings, and they recommend people stay home until they get results.

“I don’t want you to get tested, drive home to mom and dad and then find out you’re positive after you’ve already spent time with them,” health district spokesperson Allison Balmes–John told college students during a recent Zoom session.