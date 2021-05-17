More gas available in the Fredericksburg area and across Virginia, but prices up

Fewer gas stations in Fredericksburg and Virginia are dry this week, but it's costing more to fuel up.
On Friday, nearly half of the state’s stations were out of gas. Stations throughout the Fredericksburg area also were out, but more were coming back online.
On Monday, just before noon, 31 percent of the state’s stations were out of gas, according to GasBuddy. The fuel tracking website uses crowdsourced data to determine how many stations have gas.
The GasBuddy app showed numerous Fredericksburg-area stations without gas on Monday, but fewer than last week. While the Colonial Pipeline is now flowing again, don't expect the shortages to go away quickly.
“The Southeast will continue to experience tight supply this week as terminals and gas stations are refueled,” AAA spokesperson Morgan Dean said in a Monday news release.
The gas shortage started after the 5,500-mile Colonial Pipeline was hit by a cyberattack two weekends ago. The FBI said the ransomware attack was orchestrated by a Russia-based criminal group called DarkSide.
In the days that followed the hack, people rushed to gas stations along the East Coast. That rush drained station tanks and closed pumps in several states.
Gas prices also spiked after the outage.
The price for a gallon of regular in Virginia jumped 18 cents in the past week to $2.94, the second biggest increase in the nation, AAA Mid-Atlantic said on Monday. Gas prices jumped 21 cents in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
The average price of gas in Fredericksburg was $2.94 Monday, up 19 cents in the past week.
Gas prices also jumped nationwide, to an average of $3.03 a gallon, marking the fourth straight week of gas price increases, according to GasBuddy.
GasBuddy expects gas prices to drop in the states hit hardest by the pipeline shutdown, including Virginia, but warned that Memorial Day weekend could result in prices climbing again.
Either way, AAA thinks people will keep traveling.
“This is going to be an expensive summer for drivers,” Dean said. “However, we do not expect it to deter travelers from hitting the road. AAA finds that despite the higher pump prices, Americans still take their road trips, but just may not travel as far as originally planned, or go to their planned destination and spend a little less.”
