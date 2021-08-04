More prenatal, mental health services available in Virginia

That approach is better for patients, and it costs less than hospitalization, said Kobuchi with the RACSB. The timing couldn’t be better, she said.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase in individuals seeking services, especially on the mental health side, and a decrease in the availability of private providers,” she said. “That’s led more people to our doors to seek services. It’s just the stress of the pandemic and financial issues and health issues and schedules being disrupted.”

As a result, there’s a shortage of beds in state hospitals because there aren’t enough staff members to take care of them, Kobuchi said. It’s part of the “same workforce shortage that everyone is dealing with,” and it started well before the pandemic, she said.

COVID-19 just made things worse. Those who had been providing mental health services may have had to work from home because their children weren’t going to school. Or they may have suffered from their own burnout and sought work that is less emotionally intense.

“Services for behavioral health have increased throughout the community as peoples’ depression and anxiety have increased,” Kobuchi said. “It’s a complex issue, but I think the majority of the problem is the need is expanding faster than the workforce.”