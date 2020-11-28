More than 1,500 local needy children counting on kind souls shopping via Angel Trees

In a normal year, the local Salvation Army Angel Tree program finds plenty of youngsters needing help to have a merry Christmas.
Toss in a pandemic that’s put many parents out of work and those numbers rise even more. This year, more than 1,550 children are enrolled in the Angel Tree program that counts on caring local folks to buy Christmas gifts.
The program puts up Angel Trees in area stores, and each tree is covered in tags with gift requests. Thousands of area residents shop for the children each tag represents, leaving the gifts at the store. This year, presents will go to youngsters in more than 760 designated families.
The Angel Trees are in all Fredericksburg area Walmart stores; the Giant Food stores at Harrison Crossing, Eagle Village and White Oak; Spotsylvania Towne Centre; and The Salvation Army office at 2012 Lafayette Blvd.
Salvation Army Capt. Shauntrice Williams and longtime Angel Tree volunteer coordinator Cheryl Howard noted that the pandemic has presented some unique challenges this year. Program registration is online, and there are special safety protocols for volunteers processing the incoming toys.
In addition to going to one of the Angel Tree locations and selecting a tag, giving souls can do the adopting online at tinyurl.com/FXBURGAngelTree.
There is also an online Angel Tree Registry done in coordination with Walmart stores. It’s designed for those who might not want to adopt a particular local Angel, but would like to purchase one or more items on many of the youngsters’ lists.
The local Walmart Registry for Good can be found online at tinyurl.com/FXBurgRegistry and contains everything from links to purchase gift cards to traditional toys and items like headphones and games.
“The great thing about that options is that Walmart will then ship all those purchased items straight to us, with no charge for the shipping,” said Williams. “It works much like registries for baby showers or weddings, and is great because the items just show up at our office.”
Both Williams and Howard noted that it’s critically important for those purchasing items for children in the local program to make their purchases soon and return them to either the Angel Tree store locations or the Salvation Army office by Dec. 4.
“It takes us a while to sort and ready everything that comes in for distribution to the families,” she said.
The women who coordinate the program said that many of the families getting help this year say they’ve never needed this sort of holiday assistance, which makes sense in such a challenging year.
The volunteers of the Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary spend several months of the year raising money and purchasing gifts to round out the bags that will go to the youngsters.
Howard and Williams both said the most needed items this year, as usual, tend to be gifts and clothing for girls ages 9 to 12. People tend to get more excited about buying gifts for younger children.
Williams said good items for girls in that age group can be things like nail polish and sets for making jewelry.
“With those sets, they can make bracelets and other decorative things, and they love that,” said Williams. “They always like games and puzzles as well.”
Howard has noticed more youngsters asking for traditional board games, something she believes is due to parents and children spending a lot of time together at home.
In addition to the youngsters helped by the Angel Tree Program locally, there are more than 70 seniors who also are counting on the kindness of others for Christmas gifts.
“Our overall numbers are up about 100 over last year and given the pandemic, we thought they might have been higher,” Williams said. “Still, it’s a lot to get done and we really implore people to do their shopping soon and get the gifts back to us soon.”
