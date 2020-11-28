More than 1,500 local needy children counting on kind souls shopping via Angel Trees

There is also an online Angel Tree Registry done in coordination with Walmart stores. It’s designed for those who might not want to adopt a particular local Angel, but would like to purchase one or more items on many of the youngsters’ lists.

The local Walmart Registry for Good can be found online at tinyurl.com/FXBurgRegistry and contains everything from links to purchase gift cards to traditional toys and items like headphones and games.

“The great thing about that options is that Walmart will then ship all those purchased items straight to us, with no charge for the shipping,” said Williams. “It works much like registries for baby showers or weddings, and is great because the items just show up at our office.”

Both Williams and Howard noted that it’s critically important for those purchasing items for children in the local program to make their purchases soon and return them to either the Angel Tree store locations or the Salvation Army office by Dec. 4.

“It takes us a while to sort and ready everything that comes in for distribution to the families,” she said.