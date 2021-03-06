More vaccine availability in Fredericksburg area brings local 'sense of joy'

According to Avula’s projections and based on estimates from the federal government, that number will ramp up by the end of March, when the state should get about 500,000 vaccines doses a week.

“We’re going to see so many opportunities to get vaccinated,” Avula said, the focus will shift from deciding who gets the vaccine to making sure people know all the different places it will be available.

Other signs point to the same hope on the horizon.

The Fredericksburg VA Clinic, off U.S. 1, is scheduling vaccinations for veterans age 75 and over. Calls for appointments will come from an 804 area code, and veterans are encouraged to answer the phone—even if they don’t recognize the number—so they don’t miss a chance to schedule a slot, according to the Central Virginia VA Health Care System.

“I think this will help greatly,” said Lisa Gregory, past commander of the Disabled American Veterans chapter in Virginia. She works with a lot of veterans who have a nurse or caregiver and can’t make the drive to the Richmond facility. “This should help speed up the process in getting those that need it the most vaccinated.”