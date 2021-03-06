More vaccine availability in Fredericksburg area brings local 'sense of joy'

Laura Kalnajs was starting to feel trapped in her North Stafford home and a little resentful of those who’d already gotten vaccinated against COVID-19.
She felt like she was in some sort of parallel universe. Friends who already had the virus—or didn’t consider it a threat—were “living like nothing was going on, going out to dinner and traveling.”
Even those who were vaccinated “started to live a little more freely,” she said, while she and her husband, both in their 60s, only left the house to get groceries, see their doctors or walk the dog to maintain their sanity.
When a long-awaited email about scheduling their first vaccine doses recently arrived, it felt like a get-out-of-jail card.
“I feel a real sense of joy that in a month or so, we can start worrying a little less and perhaps even go out to dinner or something,” she wrote in an email. “We will continue to wear masks, etc. I will visit my 94-year-old mother in New Jersey in the first time in over a year! We can see our kids again!”
Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, hopes many other Virginians will be experiencing the same euphoria in the weeks to come. He sees March as a watershed month in the battle against the virus as more vaccines make their way into the state.
Virginia should get about 250,000 doses this week of Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines combined, along with an additional 75,000 doses distributed to pharmacies across the commonwealth.
According to Avula’s projections and based on estimates from the federal government, that number will ramp up by the end of March, when the state should get about 500,000 vaccines doses a week.
“We’re going to see so many opportunities to get vaccinated,” Avula said, the focus will shift from deciding who gets the vaccine to making sure people know all the different places it will be available.
Other signs point to the same hope on the horizon.
The Fredericksburg VA Clinic, off U.S. 1, is scheduling vaccinations for veterans age 75 and over. Calls for appointments will come from an 804 area code, and veterans are encouraged to answer the phone—even if they don’t recognize the number—so they don’t miss a chance to schedule a slot, according to the Central Virginia VA Health Care System.
“I think this will help greatly,” said Lisa Gregory, past commander of the Disabled American Veterans chapter in Virginia. She works with a lot of veterans who have a nurse or caregiver and can’t make the drive to the Richmond facility. “This should help speed up the process in getting those that need it the most vaccinated.”
The only problem she’s seen is that a lot of older veterans don’t seem interested, so she said the Virginia Department of Veterans Affairs is contacting them at least three times. She wonders if some are recalling boot camp—when they marched past lines of medical officials with vaccine guns or needles—and have decided at this point in their lives, “they can chose what to take,” she said.
The Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, expects 6,420 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines this week, health officials said. That’s almost 50 percent more than the weekly allotment in February.
The health district hasn’t gotten information on its share of the Johnson & Johnson dose, but is making plans for a mass vaccination clinic later this week. Avula wants the one-dose shots to be given at such events, where between 1,000 and 5,000 people can be vaccinated.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District held two such events on Saturday in Culpeper and Warrenton and had scheduled 1,000 appointments at each site, said April Achter, the district’s population health coordinator. She said health officials worked with a number of community partners to get another 2,000 doses into local arms.
The state has tried to get more vaccine into communities of color because their prevalence of sickness, hospitalization or death is higher, but their vaccination rate is lower than their white counterparts across the state and country. But because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 75 percent effective at preventing the illness—compared with 95 percent rates for Moderna and Pfizer—Avula doesn’t want the perception that minority neighborhoods are getting a less effective vaccine.
He stressed that Johnson & Johnson’s trials were tested among patients who had different strains of the virus, while the other were not. And he noted that all three vaccines are considered to be 100 percent effective in preventing hospitalization or death.
However, if people are hesitant to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they can wait for one of the others and not lose their place in line, he said.
There doesn’t seem to be much hesitation locally as residents already have requested the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, said Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist with the local health district. Only those who have pre-registered and are in tier 1b can be added to a list to get inoculated at the health district’s mass vaccination clinic, she said.
Those interested can contact the local call center at 540/899-4797, select 0, or rappahannockareahd@gmail.com.
When Mary Washington Healthcare officials held regular town halls in December and January, before the third vaccine was on the scene, doctors said then what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have stressed after the release of Johnson & Johnson: that the best vaccine is whatever’s offered when it’s your turn.
Still, Avula said he wants people to be “ultra clear” about what vaccine they’re signing up to get. When health districts email “invitations” to people to schedule appointments, the notice includes the type of vaccine offered, Chamberlin said.
If someone didn’t want a particular brand, they could choose not to accept an appointment—and wait for the next available slot.
On the topic of scheduling appointments, Ann Bowman of Fredericksburg wanted to remind people to check their email’s spam or junk folders for a notice. She said earlier emails from the state, including reminders that she was registered to be vaccinated, showed up in her inbox.
But the one offering her a chance to make her appointment was from another source and went straight to her spam folder. She didn’t see it for three days.
When she found it, Bowman made an appointment for Monday.
