More virus cases added in Fredericksburg area and state

Across Virginia, 689 new cases of COVID-19 were not reported Wednesday because of a problem with the state health department’s surveillance system.

The issue was corrected in time for Thursday’s report, which showed 61 new cases in the Rappahannock Area Health District and 1,844 new cases statewide. There also were 25 new deaths reported in Virginia, but none in the local health district where 78 people have died from the virus.

The local total included 2,217 cases in Spotsylvania County; 2,108 in Stafford County; 560 in Fredericksburg; 371 in Caroline County; and 250 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,234 cases in Culpeper County; 987 in Fauquier County; 349 in Orange County; and 282 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia has a cumulative total of 155,535 cases and 3,328 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Cathy Dyson

