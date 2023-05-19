The Lloyd Moss Free Clinic received its first-ever grant from the Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation, which announced it's awarding $775,000 to dental centers and free clinics across the state.

Moss will use its $56,000 award to hire a part-time dental hygienist, said Corie Bacher, grants and development manager at the clinic. Historically, the facility has had to focus on emergency treatments such as extractions and fillings as well as partial dentures. The grant will allow Moss to provide more preventive measures, including treatments and regular cleanings so clients can keep their teeth.

Plus, good oral hygiene often equates to good overall health, Bacher said. Almost three of every four Moss patients have one or more chronic medical conditions which is made worse by poor dental health, she said.

"We are overjoyed to receive funding that will enable us to provide preventative hygiene treatments that will not only improve their smile but will help improve their overall health," Bacher said.

Statewide, the grants were awarded to "safety-net providers focused on meeting critical oral health needs in Virginia," according to a news release from Delta Dental. They come at a critical time, said Frank Lucia, president and CEO of Delta Dental of Virginia.

"More than ever before, our safety-net clinic partners tell us they are facing workforce challenges that are limiting access for the region’s most vulnerable patients,” he said.

The Piedmont Regional Dental Clinic in Orange County also received a Delta grant which it will use to hire a community health worker focused on oral-health education and reducing barriers to treatment. The clinic will collaborate with schools, free clinics, child care centers and shelters, according to Delta's website, which lists all of this year's grant recipients.

Since 2012, the Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation has donated more than $6 million toward oral-health programs for state residents.

At Moss, dental services are provided by dentists and hygienists who volunteer their time as well as through a partnership with the Germanna Community College dental program. Services include oral examinations, x-rays, cleanings, oral cancer screenings, extractions, fillings and limited denture services.

Dental care is offered to all Moss Free clinic patients, according to the Moss clinic website at mossfreeclinic.org/services/dental-care. Existing Moss patients also can call 540/741-3709 to schedule a dental appointment.