Most Fredericksburg-area localities have 'substantial' rates of COVID-19 transmission

Essex County is one of only two localities in Virginia with low transmission rates. The other is Nelson County west of Charlottesville.

How are people who live in one locality, work in another and visit friends and family or go out to eat in yet another supposed to interpret the CDC rates and recommendations?

“It’s just so confusing,” said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer with the Rappahannock Area Health District.

Chamberlin suggested the same course of action she did months ago before the delta variant arrived on the scene.

“I just feel like people need to take responsibility for their own health,” she said. “If that means you’re fully vaccinated and you go into indoor public spaces and don’t have a clue about others’ vaccinations, then by all means mask up.”

The CDC also suggests that fully vaccinated people who have compromised immune systems or are at increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19—or have someone in their household in that situation or who isn’t fully vaccinated—wear a mask regardless of an area’s transmission rate. And the federal agency recommends that schools implement universal indoor masking for all students, teachers and staff regardless of their vaccination status.