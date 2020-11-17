Most Fredericksburg residents will see higher real-estate taxes

Most owners of residential property in Fredericksburg can expect to see an increase in their next tax bill.
The City Council unanimously approved changing the real estate tax rate for the second half of fiscal year 2021 from 85 cents for every $100 of assessed value to 80 cents. The change comes as a result of the general property reassessment that had to be postponed from earlier this year because of health risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
The rate decrease won’t be enough to offset the increase in property values for most residential properties.
The preliminary reassessment for the second half of fiscal 2021 resulted in an increase of nearly 18 percent for property owners in the suburbs of the city. For those who own residential property in the city’s urban footprint, the reassessment resulted in nearly a 17 percent increase.
Council members have fielded calls regarding reassessments and urged residents to file appeals if they disagree with their new property values.
“Even though we’re doing an equalization rate for the overall end result, if you live in a residential [property] you’re most likely going to get a substantial increase in your tax bill,” Councilman Billy Withers said. “Understand the reason for that is residential went up much, much higher than some of the other categories.”
Commercial property values increased 1 percent. Multifamily units increased in value by 4 percent.
Anyone with a grievance can contact the city’s assessor and schedule an appointment. If they’re still not satisfied, they can file an appeal with the Board of Equalization, which will be assembled in late winter or early spring. Complaints can also be taken to court.
The council voted unanimously in April to delay the date that general property assessment notices go into effect from July 1 to Jan. 1, 2021.
Councilman Matt Kelly said despite the expected uptick in residential property tax bills, city staff did its best to come up with a fair rate for the second half of the fiscal year.
“We were talking a little doom-and-gloom here,” Kelly said. “I just want to point out that staff has done what council asked and that’s get as close to an equalized rate as we can. They’ve taken time to look at all this information and basically making a change to bring it back to that rate.”
