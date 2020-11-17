Most Fredericksburg residents will see higher real-estate taxes

Most owners of residential property in Fredericksburg can expect to see an increase in their next tax bill.

The City Council unanimously approved changing the real estate tax rate for the second half of fiscal year 2021 from 85 cents for every $100 of assessed value to 80 cents. The change comes as a result of the general property reassessment that had to be postponed from earlier this year because of health risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

The rate decrease won’t be enough to offset the increase in property values for most residential properties.

The preliminary reassessment for the second half of fiscal 2021 resulted in an increase of nearly 18 percent for property owners in the suburbs of the city. For those who own residential property in the city’s urban footprint, the reassessment resulted in nearly a 17 percent increase.

Council members have fielded calls regarding reassessments and urged residents to file appeals if they disagree with their new property values.

