Most local clinics offer choice of COVID-19 vaccine
Rappahannock Area Health District

Vera Lloyd of the Rappahannock Area Health District draws a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 8 at the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center.

 FILE / PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-STAR

The Rappahannock Area Health District is offering a number of clinics this week, and in most cases, residents have their pick of the three vaccines that have been approved for emergency use.

The events come as the health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, “are making progress in putting COVID-19 behind us,” according to the RAHD. “However, vaccination rates in some of our localities and within some of our demographics are lagging.”

Spotsylvania has the highest percentage of adults vaccinated with at least one dose. Its rate is 59 percent, followed by Stafford, 57 percent; Fredericksburg, 54 percent; Caroline, 53 percent; and King George, 51 percent.

The clinics hosted by the health district are in addition to pharmacies and drugstores in the region that offer free vaccines. Those interested can find locations near them at vaccinefinder.org or vaccines.virginia.gov.

Vaccines are paid for by the federal government, and health insurance is not required. They’re free to everyone in the country, as the RAHD points out on Facebook, including undocumented immigrants.

Clinics are planned:

TUESDAY:

  • Fredericksburg Health Department, 8:15 a.m.–3:45 p.m.
  • King George County Health Department, 8:15 a.m.–3:45 p.m.

WEDNESDAY:

  • Caroline County Health Department, 8:45 a.m.–3:15 p.m.
  • New Liberty Baptist Church, 33030 Sparta Road, Milford in Caroline, 5–7:30 p.m.
  • Stafford County Health Department: 8:15 a.m.–3:45 p.m.

FRIDAY:

  • Micah Ministries, Fredericksburg: Noon–3 p.m.
  • Thurman Brisben Center, Fredericksburg: 5:30–7:30 pm

The Virginia Department of Health also reminds residents that even though the state is no longer under a declaration of emergency, people can still wear masks to protect themselves and others from the virus. While state law does prohibit wearing a mask to conceal one’s identity, such as in the event of committing a crime, the state does not prohibit masks for the purpose of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Likewise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that anyone, age 2 or older, who is not vaccinated wear a mask in indoor spaces or outside in crowded settings, particularly in areas with high numbers of cases.

Through July 25, masks must be worn by those age 5 and older while indoors at public or private schools, according to an order from the state health commissioner.

Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425

cdyson@freelancestar.com

