Most local clinics offer choice of COVID-19 vaccine

The Rappahannock Area Health District is offering a number of clinics this week, and in most cases, residents have their pick of the three vaccines that have been approved for emergency use.

The events come as the health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, “are making progress in putting COVID-19 behind us,” according to the RAHD. “However, vaccination rates in some of our localities and within some of our demographics are lagging.”

Spotsylvania has the highest percentage of adults vaccinated with at least one dose. Its rate is 59 percent, followed by Stafford, 57 percent; Fredericksburg, 54 percent; Caroline, 53 percent; and King George, 51 percent.

The clinics hosted by the health district are in addition to pharmacies and drugstores in the region that offer free vaccines. Those interested can find locations near them at vaccinefinder.org or vaccines.virginia.gov.