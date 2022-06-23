Most roads cleared after storm; city streets still closed

Various roads in the Fredericksburg area were blocked or closed after Wednesday afternoon's fast-moving storm that brought severe wind and knocked down limbs, trees and utility poles and wires.
The Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted Thursday morning that state-maintained roads in Caroline, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties have been reopened.
A section of Lansdowne Road in Spotsylvania remains closed while crews repair utility lines, VDOT said in the tweet.
“Lansdowne Road still remains closed until further notice between Airport Avenue and the train tracks,” VDOT tweeted about 9:30 a.m. “It is impassable, please use alternate routes of travel.”
Numerous streets in Fredericksburg are still impacted by the storm damage.
According to a release from the city, 11 city street remain closed and three others are open but still have issues.
The following streets were still closed Thursday:
- Frazier—tree and wires
- McKinney—tree on lines and on car/blocking ½ of the street
- Hanover and Jackson intersection—low electric wire over street
- Charlotte between Prince Edward and Kenmore—wires down
- Dale Street—tree down blocking street
- Lewis and Washington—tree limb and wires
- 901 Cornell—tree no power
- 800 Monroe—blocked by tree and downed power lines
- 800 Block Little Page—low wire hanging
- 1304 Winchester—limbs and power lines
Partially affected streets:
- Prince Edward—line in parking lot
- Prince Edward—lines in parking lot across from church
- 600 Block Hanover—low wire hanging.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436