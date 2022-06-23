Most roads cleared after storm; city streets still closed

Various roads in the Fredericksburg area were blocked or closed after Wednesday afternoon's fast-moving storm that brought severe wind and knocked down limbs, trees and utility poles and wires.

The Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted Thursday morning that state-maintained roads in Caroline, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties have been reopened.

A section of Lansdowne Road in Spotsylvania remains closed while crews repair utility lines, VDOT said in the tweet.

“Lansdowne Road still remains closed until further notice between Airport Avenue and the train tracks,” VDOT tweeted about 9:30 a.m. “It is impassable, please use alternate routes of travel.”

Numerous streets in Fredericksburg are still impacted by the storm damage.

According to a release from the city, 11 city street remain closed and three others are open but still have issues.

The following streets were still closed Thursday:

Frazier—tree and wires

McKinney—tree on lines and on car/blocking ½ of the street

Hanover and Jackson intersection—low electric wire over street

Charlotte between Prince Edward and Kenmore—wires down

Dale Street—tree down blocking street

Lewis and Washington—tree limb and wires

901 Cornell—tree no power

800 Monroe—blocked by tree and downed power lines

800 Block Little Page—low wire hanging

1304 Winchester—limbs and power lines

Partially affected streets:

Prince Edward—line in parking lot

Prince Edward—lines in parking lot across from church

600 Block Hanover—low wire hanging.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.