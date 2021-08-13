Mother from Fredericksburg dies from virus 10 days after giving birth

She died from the virus, 10 days after giving birth.

McMullen was not vaccinated, her brother said. She and her husband, who is vaccinated, got married in April 2018 and had been trying to get pregnant for some time, family members said. She had already suffered a miscarriage of twins, her brother said, and wanted to be sure the COVID-19 vaccine was safe for pregnant women.

Five days after her death, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted that very statement on its website. On Wednesday, the CDC urged all pregnant women to get vaccinated because hospitals around the country are seeing alarming numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be who are seriously ill with the virus.

“It breaks my heart that it was a just a little too late for her,” said Vipperman, who lives in Stafford County.

As much as he wants to focus on celebrating her life—the way she “loved meeting new people and getting out there and having a blast”—the older brother is also angry. It’s not just due to the personal loss, but the way her death could have been prevented, he said, if people hadn’t turned the issue of an infectious disease into a political hot potato.