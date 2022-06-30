Mother-son cookie bakers develop recipe for success

As far as recipes for cookies baked by mother and son and sold at Spotsylvania County farmers’ markets, Quiana and Otis Whitehead Jr. have that part down pat.

They serve up old-fashioned chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin and sugar cookies—along with more than a dozen other varieties—that are almost as big as hockey pucks and packed with flavor. The mom developed the recipes from treats she loved as a child, and those who line up outside their table appreciate her taste.

“They are the best cookies I’ve ever eaten,” said Phyllis Foote, a Spotsylvania resident who called the newspaper to report a “17-year-old kid who makes these fantastic cookies. Everybody’s going nuts about them.”

As for the way the Whiteheads work, well, that formula is still being tweaked. While there’s no deviating from the recipes—which include standard baking and cooking times—Otis has his own way of doing things. He prefers to keep baking until he’s finished, then bag all the goods. The cookies sell, three for $5, at the Saturday market on Gordon Road and the Wednesday afternoon market at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.

Mom has a different approach. She likes to do one batch at a time from start to finish, clean up her mess, then start all over again.

When she walked into the family kitchen while Otis was baking and saw dirty mixing bowls and cookies stacked like towers, she had to turn and walk away. She tried to tell herself that she didn’t want to be “that mom” who had to have everything her way. That as the owner of Cookie Creations, she needed to give her baking assistant room to grow.

But she also had to admit her son works faster than she does.

“I tell him that it’s because he’s younger, but it might be a combination of that and the way he does things,” she said.

Or maybe that’s just the way the cookie crumbles.

Quiana Whitehead, 45, has been baking since she took a home-economics class in middle school. She used to stay with her great-grandmother a lot in those days and she wanted to practice skills she learned in class.

But her grandma, who lived in the low country of South Caroline, focused more on savory than sweet, and she never had the right ingredients for baking. She had plenty of lard, shortening and self-rising flour, which already contains baking powder and salt.

Whitehead always loved math and science, so she figured out the right ratio of sweet to salty.

“My first cookie was oatmeal raisin, and I had to get it just right because I wanted to impress my friends,” she said.

She used the same math and science concepts when she developed recipes from favorite childhood flavors. She always loved Almond Joy and Mounds candy bars, so she created a coconut cookie with similar ingredients.

“I wanted to elevate it to something adults and children both would enjoy,” she said. “Some people think it’s all about the baking or the prep, but it’s all about each stage, about the recipe itself, the bake time, cool time and setting time. It’s not just one process and it can’t be quick.”

When she and her husband, Otis Sr., who served in the Marine Corps and as a correctional officer, started their family, Quiana Whitehead became an at-home mom for nine years. She made cookies to give as gifts and her mother suggested she combine her degree in business and her skills as a baker.

Whitehead started her own business 13 years ago, making regular treks to local markets with her four children and dozens of cookies. Each child helped out in the kitchen when old enough, but Otis—the youngest of the four and the only boy—has shown the most interest.

He started baking three years ago and has gotten so proficient, sometimes his mother—who’s also a school teacher—lets him do all the baking and selling at the market. She jokes that he prefers it that way because the more he does, the greater his share of profits.

After they deduct the cost of ingredients and she gets her “cut” as business owner—a deduction which Otis was sure to point out—he’s able to pocket the rest. He graduated this spring from Massaponax High School and is saving for classes at Germanna Community College, a car and so he can move out on his own.

“He’s slowly trying to push me out of the business,” his mother said.

Is that true?

“Not completely,” he said. “I just like doing it by myself.”

When Otis began to unload the 12 batches of cookies he’d baked for a recent market, Russ Carter of Spotsylvania circled the booth in anticipation.

“I have gained many pounds because of him,” Carter admitted. “His cookie is the best oatmeal raisin this side of Hong Kong.”

When other shoppers approached, Carter pretended to fend them off with his walking stick, saying, “Back, back, they’re all mine.”

Terri Webb, who’s in medical records management at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, managed to snag a bag—also oatmeal raisin—for herself and grandchild.

“All I can eat is one and she eats the rest,” Webb said. “They’re very moist, they’re the perfect amount of raisins and seasoning.”

Quiana Whitehead smiles, just as she does when customers compliment her child’s skills or offer him advice “as if he is their son or grandson,” she said. “That makes me feel so good.”

If only she could get him to wash dishes.

