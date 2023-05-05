The University of Mary Washington is hosting a mother's day champagne brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 14 at the Cedric Rucker University Center, 1701 College Avenue.

The brunch was an annual UMW catering event until the pandemic and it is being revived to provide area families with a guaranteed dining option to celebrate mother's day.

Brunch will be prepared by the executive catering chef Rigoberto Mendoza, executive chef David Roeder and their culinary team. The buffet includes fine dining entrees and home-style favorites, providing plenty of options for adults and children alike. It will be served in the Chandler Ballroom on the university campus.

Purchase reservations at tinyurl.com/ynez4x9a.

For more information on parking or other details, contact Leslie Jacobs, University catering sales specialist, at ljacobs@umw.edu or call 540/654-1931.