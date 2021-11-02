Move to fall elections brings partisan politics in Fredericksburg council, School Board races

Bennett said there was concern from the FDC that some candidates are anti-mask and anti-CRT and a threat to the nonpartisan nature of local leadership. She said she wanted to ensure Black voters were aware there was potential political influence in the local election.

“We decided we couldn’t pretend that it wasn’t happening,” Bennett said. “We needed to make sure our voters understood what’s going on.”

Bennett said she was especially worried about a possible uptick of political rhetoric seeping into the School Board. Ward 4 incumbent Malvina Kay, who ran unopposed, said her concern is that anyone who has political aspirations could use November School Board elections as a springboard.

“I’m concerned that it’s going to be more political as opposed to local elections when you get to focus on local issues,” Kay said.

But Dominguez said state and national issues should not be ignored in local campaigns. He said he believes party affiliation should be listed on the ballot so voters know where candidates stand.

“Unless you’re a true independent, you cannot take politics out of a vote,” Dominguez said.

Voters had mixed views on the municipal elections moving to November.