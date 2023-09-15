Lt. Tabatha Merrell said there was no question in her mind that she would stop to help the young woman who was poised to jump off the Falmouth Bridge on that cold night last December.

So what if Merrell was wearing holiday garb and didn’t have a single piece of police equipment on her?

“Whether I was dressed as Mrs. Claus or a clown or a police officer, I knew that she needed help,” Merrell said, who’s thought about the event since then and all the vehicles that drove by without stopping. “If it were my mom, my sister, my family or me, I hope someone would stop.”

The officer with the Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office became a bit of an internet sensation when the video went viral in mid-December 2022. She was on her way home from a community event when, dressed as Mrs. Claus, she and later, Fredericksburg Police Department Lt. Aimee Lynch, calmly talked a 25-year-old would-be jumper out of possibly taking her own life.

Merrell was interviewed by numerous television stations in Richmond and Washington and got letters from inmates in jail or relatives of those who’d died by suicide, thanking her for her actions.

On Thursday, the 35-year-old received another honor: the American Legion’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award for the state of Virginia.

Rick Oertel, past commander for the Legion’s Department of Virginia, presented the award. Scott Pipenhagen, commander of Post 55 in Fredericksburg, nominated her and described the scene that night on the bridge, when the officer dressed as the wife of Santa Claus got out of an unmarked police vehicle with lights flashing.

“That must have been quite unusual,” Oertel said. “It might not have worked out so well if you were in your sheriff’s uniform.”

Merrell and others with the Sheriff’s Office had been out in the cold for more than four hours, visiting neighborhoods as part of the agency’s annual Santa Ride.

The brainchild of Sgt. Michael Lussier, who dresses as Mr. Claus, and heavily supported by Sheriff Scott Foster, otherwise known as Elf Scotty, the event consists of the holiday couple strolling through neighborhoods, greeting children, handing out candy and interacting with residents.

That’s always been important to Merrell, whether she was at the Arlington Sheriff’s Office or Fredericksburg Police Department, where she’d worked for 10 years before she joined the Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office in 2021.

“That’s community policing at its finest,” she said about the Santa Ride.

But Merrell also likes to be warm, and she regularly has the heater going in her office, even during the summer. She said she likes to pretend she’s at the beach.

After spending hours in the December cold that night, she was ready to go home, thaw out and be with her own two boys, 3 and 9.

She normally wouldn’t have gone over the Falmouth Bridge, but that night, the kids weren’t at their grandma’s but were home with her husband, Lt. Ryan Merrell. He typically works the late-night shift with the city police department. As Merrell crossed the bridge, she noticed the woman on the side of the bridge, leaning over and looking into the water, and wondered what she was doing.

She made a U-turn and drove by a second time, then a third, and realized something wasn’t right.

By that point, “I see her with her leg over the railing and her whole upper body, she was up on her tippy toes, all the rest of her body was over. She just had this one leg on the side of safety,” Merrell recalled.

She activated her lights, called dispatch and asked for backup. Lt. Aimee Lynch, who had been Merrell’s field training officer, also was going home a different way that evening and got to the bridge quickly.

The two tried to distract the woman. Merrell told her, “Hey, look at me, I’m dressed as Mrs. Claus,” she said. “Anything to get her mind off whatever she was thinking at that point.”

After a few minutes of talking, the officers looked at each other, giving the cue to approach the woman. One got on either side of her and helped her off the railing. The woman was crying hysterically and telling them to stop and get off her, but she didn’t resist.

“At the end of it, we were sitting down on the curb, all three of us, and we were just holding her, trying to comfort her and ended up turning her over to the police department so she could get the mental health help she needed,” Merrell said.

She hasn’t heard from the woman since then, but hopes she’s doing well.

Beyond her work on the bridge that night, Merrell has been involved in officer training, increasing safety measures and working toward getting the Sheriff’s Office accredited for the first time, Foster said.

“She does an excellent job at what she’s tasked to do and she’s a perfectionist,” the sheriff said. “We absolutely are proud of her.”

Merrell said she believes crisis intervention training, and being able to listen to people when they’re upset, talk with them and come up with a solution, is the most critical tool a police officer has. It’s used daily, to defuse tense situations when cases are heard at courthouses or people are threatening violence in the community.

“I’ve used it multiple times,” she said, “but not a bridge before and definitely not dressed as Mrs. Claus.”