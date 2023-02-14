A $21.6 million widening project on Mudd Tavern Road between U.S. 1 and Interstate 95 in Thornburg is now officially underway, with officials kicking off the project in a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

The project will widen the two-lane road to four lanes on a short but busy stretch of road, used by about 15,000 vehicles per day, according to a Virginia Department of Transportation news release.

The widening of Mudd Tavern Road comes as the area is growing rapidly.

The Dominion Raceway, next to the interstate interchange, has been open for several years. The Kalahari water park resort will be built in that area, and a large technology-based development is proposed nearby. Residential development also is expected in Thornburg.

Mudd Tavern Road’s widening project will include construction of a roundabout at the midway point between U.S. 1 and the interstate, helping traffic heading to Route 2092. A sidewalk and shared-use path also will be added along Mudd Tavern Road, along with crosswalks with pedestrian signals.

There is also an $8 million companion project that will create a connector road running parallel to Mudd Tavern Road.

The new secondary road will have two lanes and its own roundabout.

VDOT said the new parallel road “will improve connections between several properties north of Mudd Tavern Road” and the “roundabout will control traffic at the access road’s midpoint.”

VDOT said Mudd Tavern Road will remain open during the work, with periodic lane closures and temporary traffic shifts.

Work on both projects is expected to be completed in summer 2025.

VDOT and the county are working together on the projects. The Mudd Tavern Road widening project was awarded funds through the state’s Smart Scale program, the county and VDOT’s state revenue-sharing program.

The projects come on the heels of numerous improvements in that area, VDOT said, noting that “more than $57 million has been invested” on upgrades.

The interchange was upgraded with new ramps and a new overpass, which was widened to four lanes, VDOT said. The work was finished in 2019. The U.S. 1 intersection with Mudd Tavern and Morris roads was widened to add new turn lanes, traffic signals, sidewalks and pedestrian crossings. That work wrapped up in 2016.