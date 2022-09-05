Mudd Tavern Road widening project could start later this year

Traffic impact is one of the primary concerns officials have heard from residents regarding the planned Kalahari resort water park in Spotsylvania County.

County officials believe traffic will not be an issue, but they also point out a pair of road projects that are expected to help with traffic flow in Thornburg, where the Wisconsin-based Kalahari plans to build a resort with 1.38 million square feet of commercial space, including indoor and outdoor water parks, an entertainment center, a 900-room hotel and a convention center.

The resort plans call for an entrance on U.S. 1 south of Mudd Tavern Road.

A widening project is slated for Mudd Tavern Road, which runs on the east side of U.S. 1 to Interstate 95, where there is an interchange. There also will be a companion project, on Route 2092, while Mudd Tavern Road is being widened.

That project will create a connector road running parallel to Mudd Tavern Road between the interstate and U.S. 1.

Both projects have been on the books for some time, but faced delays. The Virginia Department of Transportation put the projects out for bid in May, and the Commonwealth Transportation Board could choose a contractor at its Sept. 21 meeting, according to local VDOT spokesperson Kelly Hannon.

Hannon said the eventual project contractor is expected to start mobilizing the work zones late this year or early in 2023. The work is slated for completion in June 2025.

The $21.6 million Mudd Tavern Road widening project will widen the two-lane, undivided road to a four-lane road with a raised concrete median. There will be a roundabout added to the road, which will be able to accommodate large trucks. The work also will include improvements at the U.S. 1 intersection, including additional turn lanes.

The $6.48-million Route 2092 project will include the construction of a new two-lane road between South Roxbury Mill Road and Dan Bell Lane. The road will include a roundabout and a connection to Mudd Tavern Road, according to the VDOT project web page. The new road will connect with U.S. 1 north of Mudd Tavern Road.