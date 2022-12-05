Multi-day I-95 work zones set to start tonight

Two work zones are scheduled for what will be a 36-hour stretch of lane closures and traffic pattern changes on Interstate 95, starting Monday night.

One work zone is related to the second new bridge being built for the Rappahannock River crossing project on I–95. The new northbound bridge is set to open in the coming weeks. The other work zone is related to the express lanes extension, and will also affect northbound traffic.

The Virginia Department of Transportation warns travelers of heavy northbound congestion while the extended work zones are in effect overnight Monday and Tuesday, starting at the Thornburg exit in Spotsylvania County.

VDOT encouraged all travelers to seek alternate routes around the work zones. For those heading north of Washington, VDOT suggests taking the Carmel Church exit in Caroline County and using State Route 207 and U.S. 301.

Crews will start preparing for the shift to the new Rappahannock River crossing bridge Monday evening, with that work scheduled to continue through Wednesday, Dec. 7, weather permitting. The work zone on northbound I–95 calls for a single-lane closure, north of the State Route 3 exit, to start at 5 p.m. Two lanes are scheduled to be closed by 7 p.m.

All lanes are slated to open at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, but in a temporary traffic pattern, with two lanes open on the new bridge and a single lane on the old bridge for traffic heading to U.S. 17 in Stafford.

Later on Tuesday, at 7 p.m., a single lane is scheduled to close. The U.S. 17 off-ramp in Stafford also is set to close. All lanes, including the U.S. 17 exit, are scheduled to open at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The other work zone, for the express lanes, is scheduled to be in place overnight Monday through Thursday so crews can set beams for the future flyover ramp north of the U.S. 17 exit in Stafford.

The express lanes work zone will run concurrently with the Rappahannock River bridge work Monday and Tuesday evenings. Then, an overnight single-lane closure is planned for Wednesday and Thursday, from 11 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., between U.S. 17 and a mile before the Centreport Parkway exit.

Traffic in the express lanes work zone will also be diverted onto a temporary paved area in the median covering about 1,000 feet, according to VDOT.