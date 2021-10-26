Multiple solar projects being considered in Caroline

The Caroline County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Community Services Center in Milford to allow residents to weigh in on three solar farm projects under consideration.
They are among nine solar projects seeking special exception permits from the Board of Supervisors. Two are major proposals spanning a total of nearly 2,600 acres on Paige Road in Woodford and just south of Frog Level Road in the southern part of the county.
Seven smaller projects covering a total of 835.5 acres are also up for discussion. Those projects are on Woodford Road (348.5 acres), Industrial Drive in Milford (two parcels totaling 161 acres), Quarters Road in Woodford (145 acres), Balty Road near Ladysmith (two parcels totaling 73 acres) and Fredericksburg Turnpike in Woodford (30 acres).
A special exception permit is being considered to rezone 20 acres on Sunshine School Road in Woodford for inclusion in the newly created Major Solar Energy Overlay District, but there are no current plans to use the land for a solar farm.
The public hearing on Thursday will cover the Frog Level, Industrial Drive and Woodford Road projects.
The Planning Commission earlier split 2–2 on whether to endorse the projects on Paige Road, Balty Road, Fredericksburg Turnpike and Quarters Road. Those efforts now advance to the Board of Supervisors for consideration.
The Planning Commission can make recommendations on rezoning requests, but supervisors have the final say. Mike Finchum, the county’s director of planning and community development, said he doesn’t expect supervisors to hold a public hearing on the projects until after Jan. 1.
All of the projects are in areas designated as Rural Preservation in the county’s comprehensive plan.
The county amended the zoning ordinance at a board meeting on May 25 to create the Solar Energy Overlay District, which includes all areas designated as Agricultural Preservation or Rural Preservation if they meet specified criteria.
The county’s website states that the purpose and intent of the overlay district is to “promote the public health, safety and general welfare of county citizens and businesses by encouraging the development and use of solar energy” while mitigating the impact on the county’s rural nature.
The Board of Supervisors was scheduled to hold a special, closed meeting Tuesday evening to consult with legal counsel about negotiations over solar siting agreements.
The largest project proposed in Caroline is named CC Solar and will cover 1,682 acres on Paige Road. More than 650 acres would hold solar equipment.
The Frog Level project spans 914 acres with 650 acres of solar equipment. The developer, Orstead Onshore North America, said the project it is calling Frog Solar will generate enough electricity to power 13,400 homes, create about 200 family-wage jobs and generate more than $9 million in tax revenue over 40 years.
A portion of the land has been identified as part of the Dawn Village Growth Area. The area is a mix of agriculture, forest and single-family homes. The Virginia Department of Corrections’ facility named Camp 2 is located to the south and west of the property.
The Caroline Sheriff’s Office expressed concerns about traffic and the Virginia Department of Health stated that drain fields need to be properly abandoned as necessary. County staff recommended that planning commissioners visit the site before it moves forward.
The Paige Road project involves 34 parcels of land. One nearby resident wrote a letter to Finchum objecting to the proposed solar farm.
The resident of 30 years said she believes a solar farm will “detrimentally affect our citizens in numerous ways.” She expressed concern that vegetation will be destroyed and wildlife will be displaced. She said the cycling community will have to watch out for increased traffic during construction.
“Paige Road is a jewel of the county, full of character and charm,” she wrote. “It connects Bowling Green to [U.S. Route 1] and is infused with beautiful small farms and country homes. No one on Paige Road wants the CC Solar facility to go through.”
