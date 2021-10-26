Multiple solar projects being considered in Caroline

The Planning Commission can make recommendations on rezoning requests, but supervisors have the final say. Mike Finchum, the county’s director of planning and community development, said he doesn’t expect supervisors to hold a public hearing on the projects until after Jan. 1.

All of the projects are in areas designated as Rural Preservation in the county’s comprehensive plan.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The county amended the zoning ordinance at a board meeting on May 25 to create the Solar Energy Overlay District, which includes all areas designated as Agricultural Preservation or Rural Preservation if they meet specified criteria.

The county’s website states that the purpose and intent of the overlay district is to “promote the public health, safety and general welfare of county citizens and businesses by encouraging the development and use of solar energy” while mitigating the impact on the county’s rural nature.

The Board of Supervisors was scheduled to hold a special, closed meeting Tuesday evening to consult with legal counsel about negotiations over solar siting agreements.

The largest project proposed in Caroline is named CC Solar and will cover 1,682 acres on Paige Road. More than 650 acres would hold solar equipment.