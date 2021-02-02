Muslim association pushes ahead on lawsuit over Stafford cemetery ordinance, claims supervisor made anti-Muslim comment

Stafford County Supervisor Crystal Vanuch has cited water quality as the reason for her opposition to a proposed Muslim cemetery on Garrisonville Road, but a fellow supervisor has accused her of making an anti-Muslim remark, according to a deposition filed in a federal discrimination lawsuit against the county.

The All Muslim Association of America filed the brief Jan. 19 in opposition to the county’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit. Vanuch denies the allegation. Her own testimony in the case suggested that her husband’s service-connected PTSD was a factor that led her to oppose the cemetery.

The lawsuit filed by the AMAA and U.S. Department of Justice contends that Stafford supervisors’ decision to create more restrictive rules for new cemeteries was “discriminatory, arbitrary and imposes a substantial and impermissible burden on the exercise of religious freedom.” The latest filings contain excerpts of deposition testimony provided by Supervisor Tinesha Allen on Jan. 7.

Allen recalled a February 2020 conversation between her and Vanuch at a Board of Supervisors retreat at Airlie in Warrenton. Allen said Vanuch told her she “doesn’t want to see a [expletive] Muslim cemetery across from her and she would rather die before she allowed her husband to be reminded of those people.”