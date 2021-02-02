Muslim association pushes ahead on lawsuit over Stafford cemetery ordinance, claims supervisor made anti-Muslim comment

Stafford County Supervisor Crystal Vanuch has cited water quality as the reason for her opposition to a proposed Muslim cemetery on Garrisonville Road, but a fellow supervisor has accused her of making an anti-Muslim remark, according to a deposition filed in a federal discrimination lawsuit against the county.
The All Muslim Association of America filed the brief Jan. 19 in opposition to the county’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit. Vanuch denies the allegation. Her own testimony in the case suggested that her husband’s service-connected PTSD was a factor that led her to oppose the cemetery.
The lawsuit filed by the AMAA and U.S. Department of Justice contends that Stafford supervisors’ decision to create more restrictive rules for new cemeteries was “discriminatory, arbitrary and imposes a substantial and impermissible burden on the exercise of religious freedom.” The latest filings contain excerpts of deposition testimony provided by Supervisor Tinesha Allen on Jan. 7.
Allen recalled a February 2020 conversation between her and Vanuch at a Board of Supervisors retreat at Airlie in Warrenton. Allen said Vanuch told her she “doesn’t want to see a [expletive] Muslim cemetery across from her and she would rather die before she allowed her husband to be reminded of those people.”
“Supervisor Allen never mentioned the statement to me and voted for me to be chair [of the board], so I do not understand her comment,” Vanuch wrote in an email to The Free Lance–Star. “AMAA attorneys are trying to divide the board [of supervisors] and embarrass the county for no good reason.”
“My deposition speaks for itself,” Allen said in a telephone interview.
Vanuch lives across the street from the proposed cemetery. Attorneys for the AMAA allege the campaign to change the cemetery ordinance in 2016 was spearheaded by Vanuch, who was chairwoman of Stafford’s Planning Commission at the time.
Vanuch testified under oath during a Jan. 15 deposition that she never uttered the words alleged by Allen, but said she would not sign off on a cemetery across the street from her home because of her husband’s service-connected PTSD.
In the past, Vanuch said the stricter ordinance was necessary to “protect drinking water, nothing more, nothing less.”
At issue is the distance between a cemetery and private drinking wells. The ordinance originally called for a 100-foot setback, the standard recommended by the Virginia Department of Health. Supervisors changed the setback to 900 feet in 2016, after the AMAA had purchased the cemetery property.
The change blocked the AMAA from building the cemetery. The association has said it needs the new cemetery because one it operates in southern Stafford is near capacity.
In August, supervisors amended the setback to 656 feet from private wells, adding a conditional use permit to the application process. The change came after a $35,000 study by Environmental Consulting Services, which recommended the 656-foot default distance from potable wells as “a more appropriate, scientifically-defensible setback distance.”
Facing mounting pressure from the lawsuit, the Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission voted in August to repeal the ordinance changes, reverting to the original 100-foot setback and calling for the lawsuit, which the county has spent $523,945 fighting, to be dismissed.
Vanuch voted against repealing the ordinance changes in October.
“I cannot support an ordinance that does not protect the basic human right of clean water,” said Vanuch.
But the lawsuit hasn’t gone away.
According to the AMAA’s Jan. 19 filing, “the county has—for the third time since this litigation began—altered its policies or ordinances directed at the AMAA’s efforts to develop a religious cemetery.” The AMAA has also filed a site plan for the new cemetery, causing the court to pause the lawsuit for 60 days while the plans are reviewed.
On Jan. 22, the county filed a response to the AMAA in court.
“For the third time now, the DOJ has filed a motion in an attempt to delay resolution of the county’s motions to dismiss, relying on portions of selectively omitted deposition transcripts and hearsay,” the county’s filing states.
