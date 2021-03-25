'Muslim women are not a monolith': Virtual event serves to shatter stereotypes

A local group called Fredericksburg Muslim Youth will host a virtual panel discussion over Zoom at 7 p.m. this Saturday for National Muslim Women’s Day.
The panel will feature seven guest speakers, including Virginia Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D–10th District, the first Muslim woman to be elected to the state senate. Other speakers include Linda Sarsour, the co-chair of the 2017 Women’s March, and Fitriya Mohamed, the founder of the Muslim Women’s summer basketball league.
Fredericksburg Muslim Youth co-founders Amirah Ahmed and Amatul Musawir want the panel to be an opportunity to educate people outside of the Muslim community and break some of the stereotypes about Muslim women. “We’re not really targeting the Muslim community. That’s not what the event is for. We already know about Muslim women,” said Ahmed.
She continued, “We’re targeting everybody that ... could gain a little bit of knowledge and help us break those stereotypes and move beyond those stereotypes. So that you know, whenever a Muslim woman does something outstanding, it’s not the Muslim woman who did something outstanding. It’s just something outstanding.”
Muslim Women’s Day was started in 2017 by the website Muslimgirl.com to amplify the voices and bring attention to the experiences of Muslim women. “Often we are the face of this religion, I think we are often the scapegoats, especially women that cover but even women that don’t cover, we’re painted as oppressed, or—either it’s one or the other—it’s either radical, you know, terrorist or oppressed and has no control over her own life,” said Ahmed.
She continued, “And none of that fits. It’s all a monolith. And Muslim women are not a monolith. We are everything in between.
Fredericksburg Muslim Youth, which is in a partnership with the Islamic Center of Fredericksburg, has a little over 20 members. Ahmed and Musawir, both seniors at Chancellor High School, wanted to start an organization for the Muslim youth in Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg after noticing that the ICF did not have an active youth program.
“There really was no space for the Muslim youth,” said Ahmed. “We just wanted someplace where we can all come together and share our experiences.”
Their plans started to become a reality after the coronavirus hit the U.S. last year and forced everyone into quarantine shortly before Ramadan, a month typically filled with community events, friends and family.
With no one being able to meet for in-person events, “we didn’t really know how to navigate the holy month,” said Ahmed.
Musiqir explained, “We saw the lack of ... community gathering and community engagement. So we took the initiative and started an organization for emphasizing youth engagement.”
When first starting off, the two hosted virtual lecture sessions for a few months and started reaching out to local organizations and schools to help build their platform. The inspiration to host a panel on National Muslim Women’s day this year, however, came from their sophomore year of high school, where the two held a small event to celebrate the day of awareness.
The event, which took place during the school’s study hall period, was a success, with about 50 people showing up to listen to Ahmed, Musawir and other Muslim girls at the school share their experiences.
“We didn’t expect it to be big, but it was, at Chancellor,” said Musawir. “Which inspired us to go nationwide this year.”