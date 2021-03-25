'Muslim women are not a monolith': Virtual event serves to shatter stereotypes

She continued, “And none of that fits. It’s all a monolith. And Muslim women are not a monolith. We are everything in between.

Fredericksburg Muslim Youth, which is in a partnership with the Islamic Center of Fredericksburg, has a little over 20 members. Ahmed and Musawir, both seniors at Chancellor High School, wanted to start an organization for the Muslim youth in Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg after noticing that the ICF did not have an active youth program.

“There really was no space for the Muslim youth,” said Ahmed. “We just wanted someplace where we can all come together and share our experiences.”

Their plans started to become a reality after the coronavirus hit the U.S. last year and forced everyone into quarantine shortly before Ramadan, a month typically filled with community events, friends and family.

With no one being able to meet for in-person events, “we didn’t really know how to navigate the holy month,” said Ahmed.

Musiqir explained, “We saw the lack of ... community gathering and community engagement. So we took the initiative and started an organization for emphasizing youth engagement.”