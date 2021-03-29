Muslim women celebrate each other at Fredericksburg Muslim Youth event

Muslim women are not a monolith and the Fredericksburg Muslim Youth hosted a virtual event in honor of National Muslim Women’s Day that proved just that.
The weekend event featured six guest speakers, including the first Muslim senator in Virginia, a TikTok creator, an athlete and a civil rights activist.
Chancellor High School seniors Amirah Ahmed and Amatul Musawir organized the session to spread awareness about Islamophobia, raise the voices of and end the stereotypes surrounding Muslim women.
“We are not one experience and we’re not one identity. We are so many different things and so many different people, so we made sure that we curated a lineup of panelists that would you know be representative of almost a woman or at least some bit of Muslim woman,” Ahmed said.
While National Muslim Women’s day is an opportunity for Muslim women to gather and uplift each other, Linda Sarsour, a civil rights activist known for her work at the Women’s March on Washington, said she celebrates Muslim women every day.
“I believe wholeheartedly in sisterhood, I believe wholeheartedly in uplifting other women and celebrating women,” she said. “I encourage you all, to continue to support one another, to lift one another to be available to one another. Because sometimes I feel like the whole world is against us. And if the whole world is against us, why can’t we be there for each other.”
During the hour-and-a-half-long panel, Tiktok creator Yasmine Abo-Shadi shared her own experiences with Islamophobia and how it is a part of her day-to-day life.
“I’ve gotten cussed out, I’ve gotten things thrown at me, I’ve gotten death threats,” she said. “It’s all things that I have to experience and it’s kind of become like my day.”
Because she wears a hijab, Abo-Shadi said she is “a visible target walking around.”
“You know if you’re just walking, someone already knows what your beliefs are,” she said.“
Fitriya Mohamed, an athlete and founder of the Muslim Women’s Summer Basketball League in Toronto, said she is used to being the only visible Muslim in a room.
“I knew that from being in every room, I recognized I was literally the only visibly Muslim woman in any sporting event that I attended. So, I knew that I was already a loud and clear message and you have to be bold, you know, you have to truly be bold, to own up the space.”
Being a Muslim woman in sports, Mohamed has had to deal with a lot of stereotypes about Muslim women. Most commonly was the belief Muslim women are being oppressed by their religion.
“We could practice whatever we want, but we chose this religion. I feel like the media has portrayed it to be this religion that’s oppressing us, but it’s the society as a whole ... that’s actually oppressing us by putting this stereotype of stigma on us.”
As a female athlete, Ahmed related to the difficulties Mohamed has faced. “As a fellow hijabi athlete … I resonated with that when you said it is exhausting,” she said. “Constantly defending yourself and your sport, constantly being questioned—you know, your ability, your athletic ability—which has nothing to do with what you wear. What you believe is always being questioned.”
Just last month, Najah Aqeel, a 14-year-old high school volleyball player from Tennessee, was disqualified from a match for wearing a hijab. In 2019, a 16-year-old high school track athlete from Ohio, Noor Alexandria Abukaram, was disqualified from a cross-country race for the same reason.
Also speaking was state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Midlothian, the first Muslim senator in Virginia. Hashmi said that she was inspired by listening to the other panelists.
“I know when I was younger, and looking around for role models and trying to find myself reflected in a lot of different fields and careers in this country, I really couldn’t find anybody. I never saw myself reflected in any way,” she said. “So it’s really wonderful to see so many young women moving into different professions, and breaking new ground and inspiring the folks that are coming behind them.”