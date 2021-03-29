Muslim women celebrate each other at Fredericksburg Muslim Youth event

During the hour-and-a-half-long panel, Tiktok creator Yasmine Abo-Shadi shared her own experiences with Islamophobia and how it is a part of her day-to-day life.

“I’ve gotten cussed out, I’ve gotten things thrown at me, I’ve gotten death threats,” she said. “It’s all things that I have to experience and it’s kind of become like my day.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Because she wears a hijab, Abo-Shadi said she is “a visible target walking around.”

“You know if you’re just walking, someone already knows what your beliefs are,” she said.“

Fitriya Mohamed, an athlete and founder of the Muslim Women’s Summer Basketball League in Toronto, said she is used to being the only visible Muslim in a room.

“I knew that from being in every room, I recognized I was literally the only visibly Muslim woman in any sporting event that I attended. So, I knew that I was already a loud and clear message and you have to be bold, you know, you have to truly be bold, to own up the space.”

Being a Muslim woman in sports, Mohamed has had to deal with a lot of stereotypes about Muslim women. Most commonly was the belief Muslim women are being oppressed by their religion.