MWH nurse speaks out about vaccine mandate

A handful of times during the pandemic, patients have entered Mary Washington Hospital with classic symptoms of COVID-19, but have refused to be tested because they don’t believe the virus is real, said Amanda Davitt, an emergency room nurse.
Medical workers can’t force them to be screened, she said, just as doctors and nurses can’t make patients stay in the hospital or undergo treatments if they decline to do so.
“One of the core beliefs of nursing is autonomy, and a person’s right to make informed decisions,” she said, adding that it’s her job to fight for patients and make sure their voices are heard. “Autonomy isn’t something that’s a privilege, it’s a right we all have, and I want that for myself and my co-workers.”
Davitt wants to exercise her right to refuse a COVID-19 vaccine—without losing her job in the process. She has not been vaccinated, and doesn’t plan to get a shot, at least for the time being. If she doesn’t change her mind by Oct. 31, she will no longer be employed with Mary Washington Healthcare as a result of the mandated vaccine policy announced last month.
The 35-year-old Spotsylvania County resident and single mother of two girls has been a nurse in local emergency rooms for four years. She loves what she does, where she works and being an integral part of the community—but felt compelled to speak out about the vaccine requirement.
Davitt said her reasons focus more on individual rights than the lack of formal approval by the Food and Drug Administration and information on long-term side effects—although she’s concerned about those as well.
“As nurses and health-care workers, we are not to judge the health care decisions of others,” she wrote in an email. “If you choose not to vaccinate your children, OK. If you choose to not treat your cancer, OK. If you choose to have an abortion, OK. Your life is not mine to judge, or my body to dictate. I will treat you, save you, and heal you in the best way I possibly can, regardless of the decisions you make.”
Mary Washington Healthcare officials, like those representing several hundred hospital and health care organizations nationwide, have a drastically different viewpoint. MWHC has “a sacred duty to protect the patients who come to us for care and to protect the community ... and there’s nothing we can do to protect them more than vaccination,” Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer, said during a town hall presentation last week.
He cited cases nationwide of hospital workers passing COVID along to patients—and instances in Mary Washington Hospital—of staff members infecting each other before vaccines became available.
“That’s unacceptable if we can prevent that with vaccination,” Newman said. “We have patients who come to us with all sorts of serious medical problems, immunocompromised, getting cancer treatments, children who have not been able to be vaccinated yet, and it is our responsibility to not put them at risk.”
VACCINE DIVIDE
In recent months, The Free Lance–Star has included perspectives of many people who’ve enthusiastically gotten vaccinated, as they see the shots as the way out of the pandemic. But there hasn’t been as much input from those who want to discuss their reasons for not getting vaccinated.
The contrasting viewpoints between the Fredericksburg area’s largest health care system and one outspoken nurse—who says some fellow workers felt the same but were afraid to be named in the newspaper—illustrate the divide that exists between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.
Almost three of every four adults in the state have gotten at least one dose of vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health. But among those who haven’t rolled up their sleeves for a shot, almost nine out of 10 said they don’t plan to do so, according to a poll conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy.
Pollsters talked with 800 registered voters in Virginia and 87 percent of the unvaccinated cited reasons they won’t get inoculated. They have concerns the vaccine could cause other problems; don’t believe COVID-19 presents a threat; doubt vaccines in general; feel it’s unnecessary for those who’ve already had an infection; and are skeptical of the government’s role in developing the vaccines.
Only the most popular reason cited in the survey applies to Davitt: the concern there’s not enough known about long-term side effects from the vaccine. She stressed during an interview that as someone who has worked on the frontlines since the pandemic began, she has no doubt about virus dangers. She’s seen it for herself, guessing she’s probably treated hundreds of infected people.
Davitt also said she’s pro-vaccines, a believer in science and in advancements in medicine and technology. But she wanted more than an emergency use approval for the three vaccines in use, especially before mandates were put into place.
“I want a more thorough investigation into side effects and issues. I want my government and lead scientists to show me why I should do this when all that they have given me during this pandemic ... is the runaround,” she said, alluding to changing guidelines about the use of personal protective equipment and masks.
CONCERNS ABOUT MANDATES
Davitt shared her feelings on social media and with area legislators, including Del. Mark Cole, R-88th District, who represents portions of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania, Stafford and Fauquier in the Virginia House of Delegates. He told her that “no one should be forced to take a vaccine they do not want,” noting that state law allows for religious or medical exemptions from mandated vaccines for children attending public schools.
But in the next sentence, he said the same state code also allows the governor to mandate vaccines for all, with no exemptions, during a pandemic. “We tried to change this provision, but it was defeated by the Democrat majority,” Cole wrote in an email.
He recommended Davitt ask about allowable exemptions, adding, “If they refuse your exemption request, you may need to talk to a lawyer about your options.”
Mary Washington Healthcare is offering exemptions as outlined by state law, said Marketing Director Lisa Henry.
Cole told The Free Lance–Star he’s heard from numerous people who are concerned about a vaccine mandate, which he believes is unnecessary.
“Most adults in the country have already been vaccinated and many others have had COVID and recovered, so they have natural immunity without a vaccine,” Cole said. “There is no need to force it on those who do not want it.”
Those who have been studying rising cases and hospitalizations, presumably from the delta variant, say the opposite is true. Because this variant is two to four times more contagious than previous strains, “We need more people vaccinated,” said Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator. “This is so transmissible, the bulk of our population will likely be exposed to it in the next few months.”
Avula said it’s possible the state and nation could reach a 90 percent to 95 percent coverage rate, either through vaccination or natural immunity as a result of being exposed to the disease.
“Clearly, we would much prefer they have it through vaccination because it means they won’t see as steep a toll in terms of hospitalizations and deaths,” Avula said.
‘MEDICAL FREEDOM’
More than 95 percent of Mary Washington Healthcare’s medical staff and almost 80 percent of all workers have been vaccinated, Newman said last week. MWHC has almost 5,000 employees and more than 700 medical providers in its two hospitals, a third stand-alone emergency room at Lee’s Hill and more than 40 outpatient facilities throughout the region.
Davitt hoped MWHC could come up with other options for those who choose not to get vaccinated, such as weekly testing or wearing more layers of protective gear.
“I hope maybe we can come to some kind of compromise and it’s not an all or nothing,” she said. “I think that this country has gotten to the point it is either all one way or all another way and nobody is willing to see the middle side of it.”
John and Megan McCormack of Spotsylvania agree. They aren’t in health care, but believe in the same “medical freedom” as Davitt.
The self-employed couple run a pottery business and are the parents of eight children. As they’ve followed the pandemic and done their research, they aren’t convinced the vaccine is the only way forward.
They fear other possible treatments have been squashed by big pharmaceutical companies and the McCormacks question the data coming from companies—some of which have past histories of paying out billions of dollars due to false claims.
“We choose not to align with their companies, to not trust criminals, concerning health products for our family,” the couple wrote in an email, adding they’re entitled to question motives without being branded as circulating misinformation. “When did critical thinking or questioning the motives of people making billions of dollars off of you make you a threat?”
The McCormacks added: “If people feel comfortable getting vaccinated, then they should be able to,” adding their hope is the community “would choose to pursue truth and wellness together—not segregated by vaccine status and people losing jobs over mandates, but allowing open dialogue and medical freedom for all.”
