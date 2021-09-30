MWHC at capacity, delaying surgeries because of high numbers of virus patients

“Unvaccinated individuals in our community are creating this, this bottleneck, and preventing all of us from having access to health care or the capacity to access health care,” Newman said.

During the virtual town hall, listeners posted questions for the panel to address, and one person asked why MWHC is firing people if the system is so overwhelmed. In July, MWHC mandated that all associates would have to be vaccinated by Oct. 31 to keep their jobs.

McDermott responded that MWHC’s vaccine policy—for COVID-19 as well as other infections, including the flu—“is centered around safety and we will not sacrifice that safety for any reason.” He said those who might choose to leave instead of getting vaccinated probably represent about 1 percent of the total staff.

MWHC has almost 5,000 employees and more than 700 medical providers in its two hospitals, a third stand-alone emergency room at Lee’s Hill and more than 40 outpatient facilities throughout the region. If 1 percent of associates left over the mandate, that would be 50 workers.