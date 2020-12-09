MWHC considers postponing elective surgeries, not a 'complete shutdown' of them

New records are being set across the state every few days. Another 4,398 people tested positive in Virginia, according to Wednesday’s report, marking the first time the daily case number topped 4,000.

In addition, Stafford Hospital and Mary Washington Hospital, which has treated the bulk of virus patients in the region, has had days with more than 60 COVID-19 patients this week, Henry said. During earlier surges, the two hospitals never topped 30 virus patients a day, MWHC officials said.

As for elective surgeries, Henry stressed that the name doesn’t mean the procedure is not necessary for the patient. Instead, it’s not considered a matter of life and death. Hospital officials are working with doctors to determine if the schedule needs to be shifted, she said.

While delaying such procedures affects patients, it also impacts a hospital’s finances. When there was a statewide suspension of elective procedures in place earlier this year, Gov. Ralph Northam—who’s also a doctor—acknowledged the pinch that put on hospitals. He called elective surgeries their “bread and butter,” the reason facilities can keep their lights on and people paid.