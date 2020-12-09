MWHC considers postponing elective surgeries, not a 'complete shutdown' of them

Mary Washington Healthcare may have to postpone elective surgeries for a day—or even a week—if COVID-19 cases continue to climb, but it doesn’t plan to stop doing them as it did during the early days of the pandemic.
“I think the community is anticipating a complete shutdown,” said Lisa Henry, marketing director, “but we want to reassure them that we are carefully working through this. We do not want to outright cancel scheduled procedures for the patient’s safety.”
The health care system will discuss various options, as well as a new alert system regarding visitors during a virtual town hall Thursday, Dec. 10. It starts at 6:30 p.m. and is available on MWHC’s Facebook page.
MWHC plans to offer a weekly town hall through January as the number of new COVID-19 cases breaks records in the Fredericksburg area. Another 143 people tested positive for the virus, as of Wednesday’s report, bringing the total since March to 9,428 people with confirmed cases.
Wednesday’s new case numbers weren’t as high locally as Monday’s, when 231 people were added to the list, but they are part of an ongoing surge. Since December began, another 1,232 new positive cases have been reported locally—or 13 percent of the Rappahannock Area Health District’s overall case total in just nine days.
New records are being set across the state every few days. Another 4,398 people tested positive in Virginia, according to Wednesday’s report, marking the first time the daily case number topped 4,000.
In addition, Stafford Hospital and Mary Washington Hospital, which has treated the bulk of virus patients in the region, has had days with more than 60 COVID-19 patients this week, Henry said. During earlier surges, the two hospitals never topped 30 virus patients a day, MWHC officials said.
As for elective surgeries, Henry stressed that the name doesn’t mean the procedure is not necessary for the patient. Instead, it’s not considered a matter of life and death. Hospital officials are working with doctors to determine if the schedule needs to be shifted, she said.
While delaying such procedures affects patients, it also impacts a hospital’s finances. When there was a statewide suspension of elective procedures in place earlier this year, Gov. Ralph Northam—who’s also a doctor—acknowledged the pinch that put on hospitals. He called elective surgeries their “bread and butter,” the reason facilities can keep their lights on and people paid.
In August, Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association officials said the springtime suspension of surgeries, along with the need for more beds, ventilators and personal protective equipment because of COVID-19, have resulted in losses that could exceed $3 billion by the end of the year.
As for MWHC’s visitation policies, it will implement a system of green, yellow and red alerts. Things are currently in a yellow status, meaning most patients are limited to one visitor. If that shifts to red because of increased virus cases, no visitors would be allowed—which also happened in the spring—except for one parent or guardian with a child or one caregiver with a person with disabilities.
Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center allows patients to have one visitor, age 16 or older. It has ample capacity for COVID-19 patients and a plan in place to make adjustments, if it sees a surge in cases, said marketing director Jael Cooper.
The Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center has adjusted its visiting hours from noon to 5 p.m. daily. Most patients are allowed one visitor over age 18.
