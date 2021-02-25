MWHC gives 50,000th vaccine dose

Cenia Bonilla believes it was meant to be that she received the 50,000th dose of vaccine given at Mary Washington Healthcare, then was asked if she could be interviewed and photographed.

She sees herself as a sort of vaccine messenger whose mission is to tell others of the importance of getting inoculated against COVID-19.

“I feel like I was designated the person to be chosen for this moment,” she said. “I feel like God is using me to tell people: Take [COVID-19] seriously. This is not a joke. Be more responsible. Take action and protect your family, your co-workers, your friends, your kids, the elderly.”

Bonilla, 49, teaches driver’s education at Stafford High School and lives in Stafford County with her husband and two children. When she found out she was getting the 50,000th dose at the Fick Conference Center, on the campus of Mary Washington Hospital on Thursday, the native of El Salvador immediately thought of her father.

He died 13 years ago from cancer, and before his death, she tearfully asked why this was happening to him. He told her he’d been chosen for a purpose, and if the medicine doctors tried with him didn’t work, perhaps they’d learn enough to cure someone else.