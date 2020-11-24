MWHC officials plead for community help to reduce virus cases

In the early days of the pandemic, Mary Washington Healthcare was so short of masks, officials launched a campaign asking for 5,000 of them, and the community responded by manufacturing four times that many.

MWHC is issuing a similar call to action nine months later. Officials don’t need any more fabric face coverings, but they are pleading for people in the Fredericksburg region to wear masks whenever they go out—and to not leave their homes unless it’s absolutely necessary. During a virtual town hall Monday night, they stressed once more that people should avoid gathering with those outside their immediate households, especially during the holiday.

“It’s more likely than ever that someone we’re going to encounter in the community has COVID-19,” said Dr. Mike McDermott, CEO of the health care system.

Eileen Dohmann, chief nursing officer, asked residents to go back to thinking about when they really need to be out in public as they did when the pandemic first began.

“Can you have groceries delivered or curbside pickup?” she asked. “Why put yourself in harm’s way? Keep yourself safe.”