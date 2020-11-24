MWHC officials plead for community help to reduce virus cases

In the early days of the pandemic, Mary Washington Healthcare was so short of masks, officials launched a campaign asking for 5,000 of them, and the community responded by manufacturing four times that many.
MWHC is issuing a similar call to action nine months later. Officials don’t need any more fabric face coverings, but they are pleading for people in the Fredericksburg region to wear masks whenever they go out—and to not leave their homes unless it’s absolutely necessary. During a virtual town hall Monday night, they stressed once more that people should avoid gathering with those outside their immediate households, especially during the holiday.
“It’s more likely than ever that someone we’re going to encounter in the community has COVID-19,” said Dr. Mike McDermott, CEO of the health care system.
Eileen Dohmann, chief nursing officer, asked residents to go back to thinking about when they really need to be out in public as they did when the pandemic first began.
“Can you have groceries delivered or curbside pickup?” she asked. “Why put yourself in harm’s way? Keep yourself safe.”
The officials raised the alarm as Thanksgiving approaches and the number of hospital patients with the virus continues to set new daily records. Before last week, Stafford Hospital and Mary Washington Hospital, which has treated the bulk of COVID-19 patients in the region, never had more than 30 virus patients a day.
Then in early November, the trajectory started to rise—and it’s still spiking. Patient counts have gone from the low 30s to Monday’s high of 44 COVID-19 patients, McDermott said.
MWHC officials decided to host a town hall, which it hadn’t done since spring, in response. New daily case numbers are setting records throughout the Rappahannock Area Health District and Virginia, and “this trend line we’re on is unsustainable,” McDermott said.
His team spoke bluntly about misconceptions swirling around the disease.
Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer, said there was no truth to the notion that doctors have inflated the number of COVID-19 deaths for financial gain. President Donald Trump told followers at a rally in Michigan last month that “doctors get more money if someone dies from COVID. You know that, right?”
Newman said on Monday: “That is really a myth that has been propagated for several months, that hospitals and health care systems are testing everyone so they can make more money and trump it up.”
Instead of benefitting from virus patients, he said that “hospital systems are being financially devastated” because of the lengthy stays and intense treatment needed by COVID-19 patients. “We’re in fact here pleading for the community to stay safe so we see less of them,” Newman said. “The numbers are not inflated, and they’re very concerning.”
In addition, because many hospitals canceled profitable elective surgeries in order to free up space, and staff, for COVID-19 patients, they lost revenue—and had fewer patients coming to emergency rooms because they were afraid of catching the virus. The American Hospital Association projected that losses from the disease could total $323 billion nationwide for 2020.
MWHC officials also disputed the notion that COVID-19 only strikes the elderly and those extremely sick. More severe illnesses do correlate with advancing age, Newman said; locally, 84 of the 96 people who have died were age 60 and older. Almost half of the total deaths involved residents in long-term care settings.
But MWHC has seen “an even distribution of patients” in their 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s, Newman said. While a lot has been said about the danger faced by those with preexisting conditions, the issues are not rare diseases but common conditions that abound in the community, such as being overweight, diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, he said.
Officials also stressed at the town hall that while Mary Washington Hospital has set up a field hospital in its parking garage—for use if patient numbers climb beyond in-hospital capacity—the biggest concern is not necessarily space.
It’s having the people to provide care, Newman said, adding there are only so many nurses and doctors trained for work in intensive care units.
“All those professionals are exhausted, they’ve been working so hard since the beginning,” Newman said. “Don’t put the extra strain on them.”
McDermott pointed to situations seen earlier in the pandemic, when death tolls raged throughout Italy and New York City, as well as recent news about staggering numbers of cases and deaths in the North and South Dakota.
“We don’t ever want to be in that position here,” he said.
