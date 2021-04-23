NAACP calls on Caroline Sheriff's Office to denounce 'co-option' of 'thin blue line' flag

“The thin blue line flag represents support for the men and women in law enforcement who put their lives on the line every day to protect and serve all members of society, regardless of race, creed, religion, culture, national origin, politics, gender or any other category,” Lippa wrote.

However, Fortune said the flag is divisive and intentionally antagonizes many residents in a county that is 28 percent Black. Fortune believes any flag that’s flown on taxpayer-funded property should be inclusive.

The NAACP called on Lippa to make a public statement denouncing the “co-option of the thin blue line flag by hate groups.”

Fortune noted the flag appeared at the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville that left one woman dead and at the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 that resulted in the deaths of five people.

According to a report on Politico.com, county officials in Oregon paid a Black employee of a law enforcement agency $100,000 after she said she was harassed by co-workers for complaining about colleagues displaying the flag at work. San Francisco Chief of Police Bill Scott banned his officers from wearing masks with the flag on it last year.