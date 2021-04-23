NAACP calls on Caroline Sheriff's Office to remove 'thin blue line' flag

He said the organization then provided a comprehensive law enforcement recruitment toolkit that was developed by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. But the NAACP was later informed via letter that Lippa was no longer interested, saying his office will not be “beholden to any political group, ideology, party or otherwise.”

Lippa wrote to the NAACP that he’d be grateful if its members referred “qualified applicants from all underrepresented communities.”

Lippa noted that race isn’t mentioned on the department’s hiring application.

He touted that his staff is 30 percent minority, but that figure includes women, as well. Two of his four lieutenants are Black, but Lt. Keith Chatman recently announced his plans to retire after 26 years. His son, Jermell Chatman, left the department last fall and now works with the Virginia State Police.

Lippa wrote to the NAACP that low pay is the primary challenge in recruiting and retaining minorities. He requested the Board of Supervisors increase pay for starting officers by $8,000 per year.

“I hope that you will join me in that effort with a letter of support to the BOS,” Lippa wrote.