NAACP celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. at Stafford event

Sydney Wadley sat in a rocking chair at Stafford County’s Rowser building Sunday afternoon recalling Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights leader’s impact on him and the world.

Wadley was there along with a crowd of more than 100 to celebrate King and his work, one day before the national holiday.

“I remember going to the Cow Palace for one of his big speeches” in San Francisco, the 93-year-old said, adding that he also heard King speak in Memphis, Tennessee.

“That brings back a lot of memories,” he said as family members brought him food during an intermission. “What went on, how we reacted to laws, policies at that time. That was in the era when we as a minority people started breaking through, saying, ‘Hey, this thing needs to be changed. We need a little more equity in what’s going on in life.’ And it started happening, and right now we’re still trying to change attitudes and make people work together, so we all feel worthy of what’s going on. I feel that way, and it’s happening.”

Wadley, a retired educator, said the push for equal rights for African Americans started before King arrived on the scene, “but we were so oppressed back then, what we were doing then was kind of in the dark. He brought it to light.”

He said King gave him strength to “know that we’ve got to do something for ourselves. We’ve got to lose that intimidation we had. King … taught us how not to be afraid to step out.”

Wadley wished more younger people had come to Sunday’s gathering.

“Some of the things that were said here—it seems like we’re not addressing the right people, our young people who need an insight on what they need to do to make progress,” he said. “We’re not being held back; we hold ourselves back by not getting involved in things that would give us progress.”

The event was the first hosted by the Stafford chapter of the NAACP, which plans to continue holding the ceremony to mark the holiday for King. The Stafford Museum also sponsored the event.

Several African–American church leaders spoke during the event, reading some of King’s most notable speeches and writings. There also was music and dances, along with gifts to leaders of six Stafford African–American churches that have existed for more than 100 years.

King, inspired by his Christian faith and the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, lead the nonviolent movement seeking equality for African Americans in the late 1950s and ‘60s until he was shot and killed at a Memphis, Tennessee, motel on April 4, 1968.

He “used the power of words and acts of nonviolent resistance, such as protests, grassroots organizing, and civil disobedience to achieve seemingly-impossible goals,” The King Center says on its website. “He went on to lead similar campaigns against poverty and international conflict, always maintaining fidelity to his principles that men and women everywhere, regardless of color or creed, are equal members of the human family.”

King is the only non-U.S. president with a national holiday in his name and a memorial on the Great Mall in Washington, D.C., according to The King Center.

Among his most notable speeches and writings are the “I Have a Dream” speech and “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” read Sunday by Rev. Joshua Cole, who also commented on what the letter meant.

In the letter, King excoriates a group of “eight white pastors who viewed themselves as being liberal supporters of the civil rights movement” asking him to stop the protests and let the courts handle it, Cole said.

Quoting King’s letter, Cole said, “We know through painful experience that freedom is never voluntarily given up by the oppressor. It must be demanded by the oppressed. Frankly, I have yet to engage in a direct action campaign that was well timed in the view of those who have not suffered unduly from the diseases of segregation. For years now I have heard the word, wait. It rings in the ear of every negro with piercing familiarity. This wait, has almost always meant never.”

He reminded the crowd that King focused also on poverty, violence and war, always challenging those in power.

Cole noted that “it wasn’t until Dr. King started challenging people in high power that he became a threat … It wasn’t until he started taking about Black people and their money, and equality, that he really became a threat.”

He also warned those who repeat King’s words should beware that they must live by them, too.

“I want you to consider that on Martin Luther King Day, as we quote his statements, don’t open your mouth and quote his statements if you’re not fighting for what they fought for. Don’t say what he said if you can’t be found on the same side of history that Dr. Martin Luther King would have been on.”